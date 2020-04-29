iRacing Pro Invitational Series ready to tackle Dover's virtual Monster Mile in eNASCAR Finish Line 150
Next up for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is Dover International Speedway‘s virtual Monster Mile for Sunday’s eNASCAR Finish Line 150. Hendrick Motorsports will try to make it four wins in a row after Alex Bowman was victorious last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and William Byron won the previous two eNASCAR races at Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.
While the younger Hendrick drivers continue to make gains on the virtual tracks, it‘s the team‘s elder statesman, Jimmie Johnson, who owns a record 11 wins at the concrete, 1-mile track in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Coverage of Sunday’s eNASCAR Finish Line 150 will start at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports App. This will be the sixth race in the inaugural Pro Invitational Series as iRacing continues to fill a void for on-track action due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The race procedures for this week’s event will be as follows: 150 laps, one reset, manual cautions and three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish. Qualifying will consist of two laps of single-car runs to set the initial grid, with the top 10 inverted. The top three finishers from Talladega (Bowman, Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece) will be relegated to the back of the starting lineup. Green flag time is approximately 1:13 p.m. ET.
In addition to television coverage, you can also follow the race on our live leaderboard here. Please bookmark that page and come back Sunday.
As in previous weeks, a Saturday Night Thunder program will precede Sunday‘s race. The program will start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday with a live stream at eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube channel. The feature race will be 125 laps long and include drivers from other NASCAR national series and other NASCAR divisions competing in Xfinity Series cars.
Qualifying will consist of single-car runs and the field will be capped at 26 drivers. There will be four heat races that are 10 laps each to determine the starting grid for the main event.
Here are the entry lists for Saturday Night Thunder and Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Dover (subject to changes):
Pro Invitational Series
No.
Name
Team
1
Ganassi
2
Penske
3
RCR
4
SHR
6
Ross Chastain
Roush
8
Dale Earnhardt Jr
Invitation
9
Chase Elliott
HMS
10
SHR
11
JGR
12
Ryan Blaney
Penske
13
Ty Dillon
Germain
14
SHR
15
Brennan Poole
Premium
17
Chris Buescher
Roush
18
JGR
19
Invitation
20
Erik Jones
JGR
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Bros.
22
Penske
24
William Byron
HMS
31
Tyler Reddick
RCR
32
Corey LaJoie
GoFas
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row
37
Ryan Preece
JTG
38
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row
41
Cole Custer
SHR
48
Jimmie Johnson
HMS
49
Chad Finchum
MBM
51
Garrett Smithley
Invitation
52
JJ Yeley
Rick Ware
53
Joey Gase
Rick Ware
66
Timmy Hill
Invitation
77
Invitation
88
Alex Bowman
HMS
89
Invitation
95
Christopher Bell
LFR
96
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Bros.
Saturday Night Thunder
Name
Car No.
Alex Labbe
90
Angela Ruch
OO
Anthony Alfredo
33
Austin Cindric
22
Bayley Currey
74
Blake Koch
57
Brandon Brown
68
Brett Moffitt
23
Chase Briscoe
98
Chase Cabre
4
Christian Eckes
81
CJ Mclaughlin
39
Derek Kraus
19
Donny Lia
O7
Drew Dollar
O15
Drew Herring
3
Elliott Sadler
O99
Gus Dean
56
Jeb Burton
8
Jeffrey Earnhardt
50
Jesse Iwuji
36
Joe Graf Jr.
80
Josh Berry
88
Josh Bilicki
99
Josh Williams
92
Justin Allgaier
7
Justin Haley
11
Kaz Grala
29
Landon Huffman
75
Logan Seavey
67
Matt Mills
5
Michael Annett
1
Myatt Snider
93
Noah Gragson
9
Raphael Lessard
O4
Ruben Garcia
27
Ryan Ellis
78
Ryan Truex
40
Ryan Vargas
51
Sam Mayer
21
Scott Stenzel
63
Sheldon Creed
74
Spencer Boyd
0 2
Stephen Leicht
25
Stewart Friesen
52
Thad Moffitt
46
Todd Gilliland
38
Tommy Joe Martins
44
Ty Majeski
45
Tyler Ankrum
26
Will Rodgers
55