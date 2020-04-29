iRacing Pro Invitational Series ready to tackle Dover's virtual Monster Mile in eNASCAR Finish Line 150

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Next up for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is Dover International Speedway‘s virtual Monster Mile for Sunday’s eNASCAR Finish Line 150. Hendrick Motorsports will try to make it four wins in a row after Alex Bowman was victorious last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and William Byron won the previous two eNASCAR races at Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

While the younger Hendrick drivers continue to make gains on the virtual tracks, it‘s the team‘s elder statesman, Jimmie Johnson, who owns a record 11 wins at the concrete, 1-mile track in the NASCAR Cup Series.

RELATED: Alex Bowman wins at Talladega | Jeff Gordon involved in ‘Big One’

Coverage of Sunday’s eNASCAR Finish Line 150 will start at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports App. This will be the sixth race in the inaugural Pro Invitational Series as iRacing continues to fill a void for on-track action due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The race procedures for this week’s event will be as follows: 150 laps, one reset, manual cautions and three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish. Qualifying will consist of two laps of single-car runs to set the initial grid, with the top 10 inverted. The top three finishers from Talladega (Bowman, Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece) will be relegated to the back of the starting lineup. Green flag time is approximately 1:13 p.m. ET.

In addition to television coverage, you can also follow the race on our live leaderboard here. Please bookmark that page and come back Sunday.

While you’re waiting for the race to begin, be sure to log into the NASCAR Finish Line app and play for your chance to win $5,000. It’s free to play.

As in previous weeks, a Saturday Night Thunder program will precede Sunday‘s race. The program will start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday with a live stream at eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube channel. The feature race will be 125 laps long and include drivers from other NASCAR national series and other NASCAR divisions competing in Xfinity Series cars.

Qualifying will consist of single-car runs and the field will be capped at 26 drivers. There will be four heat races that are 10 laps each to determine the starting grid for the main event.

Here are the entry lists for Saturday Night Thunder and Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Dover (subject to changes):

Pro Invitational Series

No.

Name

Team

1

Kurt Busch

Ganassi

2

Brad Keselowski

Penske

3

Austin Dillon

RCR

4

Kevin Harvick

SHR

6

Ross Chastain

Roush

8

Dale Earnhardt Jr

Invitation

9

Chase Elliott

HMS

10

Aric Almirola

SHR

11

Denny Hamlin

JGR

12

Ryan Blaney

Penske

13

Ty Dillon

Germain

14

Clint Bowyer

SHR

15

Brennan Poole

Premium

17

Chris Buescher

Roush

18

Kyle Busch

JGR

19

Bobby Labonte

Invitation

20

Erik Jones

JGR

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Bros.

22

Joey Logano

Penske

24

William Byron

HMS

31

Tyler Reddick

RCR

32

Corey LaJoie

GoFas

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row

37

Ryan Preece

JTG

38

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row

41

Cole Custer

SHR

48

Jimmie Johnson

HMS

49

Chad Finchum

MBM

51

Garrett Smithley

Invitation

52

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware

53

Joey Gase

Rick Ware

66

Timmy Hill

Invitation

77

Parker Kligerman

Invitation

88

Alex Bowman

HMS

89

Landon Cassill

Invitation

95

Christopher Bell

LFR

96

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Bros.

Saturday Night Thunder

Name

Car No.

Alex Labbe

90

Angela Ruch

OO

Anthony Alfredo

33

Austin Cindric

22

Bayley Currey

74

Blake Koch

57

Brandon Brown

68

Brett Moffitt

23

Chase Briscoe

98

Chase Cabre

4

Christian Eckes

81

CJ Mclaughlin

39

Derek Kraus

19

Donny Lia

O7

Drew Dollar

O15

Drew Herring

3

Elliott Sadler

O99

Gus Dean

56

Jeb Burton

8

Jeffrey Earnhardt

50

Jesse Iwuji

36

Joe Graf Jr.

80

Josh Berry

88

Josh Bilicki

99

Josh Williams

92

Justin Allgaier

7

Justin Haley

11

Kaz Grala

29

Landon Huffman

75

Logan Seavey

67

Matt Mills

5

Michael Annett

1

Myatt Snider

93

Noah Gragson

9

Raphael Lessard

O4

Ruben Garcia

27

Ryan Ellis

78

Ryan Truex

40

Ryan Vargas

51

Sam Mayer

21

Scott Stenzel

63

Sheldon Creed

74

Spencer Boyd

0 2

Stephen Leicht

25

Stewart Friesen

52

Thad Moffitt

46

Todd Gilliland

38

Tommy Joe Martins

44

Ty Majeski

45

Tyler Ankrum

26

Will Rodgers

55

