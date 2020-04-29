iRacing Pro Invitational Series ready to tackle Dover's virtual Monster Mile in eNASCAR Finish Line 150

Next up for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is Dover International Speedway‘s virtual Monster Mile for Sunday’s eNASCAR Finish Line 150. Hendrick Motorsports will try to make it four wins in a row after Alex Bowman was victorious last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and William Byron won the previous two eNASCAR races at Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

While the younger Hendrick drivers continue to make gains on the virtual tracks, it‘s the team‘s elder statesman, Jimmie Johnson, who owns a record 11 wins at the concrete, 1-mile track in the NASCAR Cup Series.

RELATED: Alex Bowman wins at Talladega | Jeff Gordon involved in ‘Big One’

Coverage of Sunday’s eNASCAR Finish Line 150 will start at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports App. This will be the sixth race in the inaugural Pro Invitational Series as iRacing continues to fill a void for on-track action due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The race procedures for this week’s event will be as follows: 150 laps, one reset, manual cautions and three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish. Qualifying will consist of two laps of single-car runs to set the initial grid, with the top 10 inverted. The top three finishers from Talladega (Bowman, Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece) will be relegated to the back of the starting lineup. Green flag time is approximately 1:13 p.m. ET.

In addition to television coverage, you can also follow the race on our live leaderboard here. Please bookmark that page and come back Sunday.

While you’re waiting for the race to begin, be sure to log into the NASCAR Finish Line app and play for your chance to win $5,000. It’s free to play.

As in previous weeks, a Saturday Night Thunder program will precede Sunday‘s race. The program will start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday with a live stream at eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube channel. The feature race will be 125 laps long and include drivers from other NASCAR national series and other NASCAR divisions competing in Xfinity Series cars.

Story continues

Qualifying will consist of single-car runs and the field will be capped at 26 drivers. There will be four heat races that are 10 laps each to determine the starting grid for the main event.

Here are the entry lists for Saturday Night Thunder and Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Dover (subject to changes):

Pro Invitational Series

Saturday Night Thunder