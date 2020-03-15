iRacing gives fans a Sunday afternoon with racing

On a day that NASCAR was to have raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway, before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that event and halted nearly every sport, there was a race at a virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced Friday that it was postponing its races this weekend at Atlanta and next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. So with no real racing, some competitors went to sim racing.

iRacing set up a 100-lap race Sunday afternoon to give fans at least some form of racing to watch online.

MORE: Coronavirus updates from NBC News

“It all kind of came together Friday when we were home,” said T.J. Majors, spotter for Joey Logano, on the Twitch broadcast of the iRacing event, The Replacements 100. “Bryan Cook had the same idea as I did, Boris at JGR, and then Kevin Hamlin put a lot of work into this as well. … We started adding drivers to the list. A lot of fun. It’s unfortunate circumstances that we’re all home today, but we’re just trying to make the most of it and give people something to do and watch and have some fun.”

Josh Williams, spotter for Ryan Blaney, dominated, winning the event. William Byron was second.

Well dang congrats @joshtwilliams snookered me on that start! That was fun. — William Byron (@WilliamByron) March 15, 2020





Here is the finishing order:

That was really fun! Sorry about my computer suddenly deciding it wanted windowed mode. Glad there was one reset to get back in the race. I’ll take P5 all things considered Thanks to @PodiumeSports for a great event! @Valvoline | @BurtKligEsports — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) March 15, 2020





Welp sim racing sure isn’t for me 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vpNUov9TKJ — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) March 15, 2020





Congrats to @joshtwilliams on his #Replacements100 whooping today. Thanks to everyone who ran with us, everyone that busted tail to put it together in about 14 hours and especially @PodiumeSports and @iRacing for their support. Hope you all enjoyed the race! pic.twitter.com/83ian5vDWH — Kevin Hamlin (@KevinHamlin) March 15, 2020





We really appreciate everyone's patience and understanding through this unprecedented situation over the past few days. We love you guys and can't wait to see you here real soon for the #FOHQT500! ❤🏁 pic.twitter.com/NThTc947Dw — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) March 15, 2020





As NASCAR entered its first weekend without racing on the track, Bristol Motor Speedway issued a statement Sunday afternoon. Part of the statement read:

“As these uncertain times unfold, we remain in constant contact with health officials, NASCAR and key stakeholders to continue to monitor this pandemic closely. … We must move forward preparing for our events, even if there’s a chance it might not happen, but know that we’re doing our part to enhance our cleaning efforts, locating additional handwashing for our fan zone areas and providing hand sanitizer around the property.”

Bristol is scheduled to host Cup, Xfinity and ARCA East on April 3-5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued what it called a guidance Sunday that stated:

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

Please click the link below for a message from BMS GM Jerry Caldwell 👇https://t.co/afSefLJWyX pic.twitter.com/JLUMdgegJN — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) March 15, 2020





