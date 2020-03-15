iRacing gives fans a Sunday afternoon with racing

Dustin Long
NBC Sports

On a day that NASCAR was to have raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway, before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that event and halted nearly every sport, there was a race at a virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced Friday that it was postponing its races this weekend at Atlanta and next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. So with no real racing, some competitors went to sim racing.

iRacing set up a 100-lap race Sunday afternoon to give fans at least some form of racing to watch online.

“It all kind of came together Friday when we were home,” said T.J. Majors, spotter for Joey Logano, on the Twitch broadcast of the iRacing event, The Replacements 100. “Bryan Cook had the same idea as I did, Boris at JGR, and then Kevin Hamlin put a lot of work into this as well. … We started adding drivers to the list. A lot of fun. It’s unfortunate circumstances that we’re all home today, but we’re just trying to make the most of it and give people something to do and watch and have some fun.”

Josh Williams, spotter for Ryan Blaney, dominated, winning the event. William Byron was second.


Here is the finishing order:

  1. Josh Williams

  2. William Byron

  3. Steven Steffen

  4. TJ Majors

  5. Parker Kligerman

  6. Tyler Overstreet

  7. Garrett Smithley

  8. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

  9. Bubba Wallace

  10. Coleman Pressley

  11. Chase Briscoe

  12. Bryan Boris Cook

  13. Justin Haley

  14. John Theodore

  15. Kevin Iannarelli

  16. KC Heschel

  17. Kyle Long

  18. Anthony Pelican

  19. Tyler Truex

  20. Gary Sexton

  21. Anthony Alfredo

  22. Tim Dugger

  23. John Guidone

  24. Harrison Burton

  25. Myatt Snider

  26. Chad Knaus

  27. Ben Rhodes

  28. Matt Noyce

  29. Justin Allgaier

  30. Alex Bowman

  31. Taylor Gray

  32. Jonathan Davis

  33. Kevin Hamlin

  34. Tyler Ankrum

  35. Noah Gragson






As NASCAR entered its first weekend without racing on the track, Bristol Motor Speedway issued a statement Sunday afternoon. Part of the statement read:

“As these uncertain times unfold, we remain in constant contact with health officials, NASCAR and key stakeholders to continue to monitor this pandemic closely. … We must move forward preparing for our events, even if there’s a chance it might not happen, but know that we’re doing our part to enhance our cleaning efforts, locating additional handwashing for our fan zone areas and providing hand sanitizer around the property.”

Bristol is scheduled to host Cup, Xfinity and ARCA East on April 3-5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued what it called a guidance Sunday that stated:

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”


