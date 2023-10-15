Ira Winderman: Will too many 2s create uneven playing field for Heat?

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler was blunt and to the point. “No,” he said during training camp, when asked if he planned to take more 3-pointers this season.

Bam Adebayo similarly smiled the first time the question was asked, swatting it aside by offering, “there’s a whole category of stuff that I want to get to, a long list.”

And then, in his Heat preseason debut, before a balky groin got in the way, Jaime Jaquez Jr. demonstrated with some fancy footwork how he can be at his best when operating around the paint.

In a 3-point league, the Miami Heat appear to have a look of a 2-point team, at least when it comes to the majority of their leading men.

Yes, Tyler Herro loaded up with seven 3-point attempts in the preseason opener, but that also was a game he started alongside Kyle Lowry. Should the Heat determine that Lowry, at 37, is best utilized in reserve, then Herro could find himself with playmaking responsibilities that could preclude pulling up from beyond the arc.

And, yes, Duncan Robinson and Cole Swider offer floor balancing from deep, but there is no guarantee of a significant rotation role for Robinson or a role at all for Swider.

So more Lowry launches? Hope of Caleb Martin duplicating his playoff success from deep? A Kevin Love revival tour at the arc?

Last season, the Heat ranked 11th in the NBA in percent of offense from 3-pointers and 10th in 3-point attempts per game. But that also was when Max Strus and Gabe Vincent were in place. Now both are gone, with Strus leaving in free agency to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Vincent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yes, Butler is highly efficient with his 2-point game, taking his game further to the perimeter when needed in the playoffs.

Yes, Adebayo has the type of form that could flourish beyond the arc. But his big muscle is needed in the lane.

And, yes, Jaquez will be needed for 3-pointers, but can’t be expected to do it all immediately.

There was a point last season when coach Erik Spoelstra recognized that even an efficient 2-point offense was leaving his team at a deficit, contributing mightily to the Heat’s offensive struggles.

The split last season for the Heat was 59.2% of field-goal attempts on 2-pointers and 40.8% on 3s. Achieving such a balance this season could require more time for Lowry, Robinson closer to the productivity he offered in last season’s playoffs, Josh Richardson recapturing previous form.

“I think we’ve had a good balance,” Spoelstra said to the side, after a practice this past week at Kaseya Center. “We would, like many teams, like to generate a few more layups, a few more easy ones. There are times where I’d like a few more 3-point attempts. But it has to make sense.”

And it has to allow Butler, Adebayo and Herro to do what they do best.

“Ultimately, you want to play to your team’s strengths and get to those strengths as often as you can,” Spoelstra said. “And those guys are very good in the mid-range.”

Spoelstra said high-percentage 2-point shots allow the Heat to build an offense for when it matters most, with the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals three of the past four postseasons.

“You get to the playoffs,” he said, “often-times I think that’s a great look for guys who are super efficient there.”

So it likely will continue to be two by two for Butler.

“It just depends,” Spoelstra said. “It’s context to it. Jimmy will take more threes in the playoffs, because people are taking away other things. And he’s such a competitor, he’s going to do whatever is necessary. But he obviously has built a career on attacking.”

And it will continue closer to the rim for Adebayo.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on him,” Spoelstra said. “I want him constantly improving, evolving, working on something new. Does that mean he’s going to translate to shooting five threes a game this year? I doubt it. He’s still going to be in his strength zones. There will be a time in his career when it probably will be important. And when you’re working on it doesn’t mean that you’re going to unveil it.”

As for Herro, Spoelstra said it will depend on what is needed.

“His skill set is so diverse that he can play different ways with different personnel on the floor,” Spoelstra said. “That’s what really helps our offense. And that’s where our offense can find exponential growth. Because when he’s playing with guys like Jimmy and Bam, he’ll be playing off the catch a lot.”

The right shots, Spoelstra said, trump the math.

“You want to get open shots, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “Is your offense operating efficiently, in whatever you’re trying to get to? We know when we’re getting to our strengths, and we know when we’re not.”