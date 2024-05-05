Ira Winderman: What Heat might want, what Heat could get set up as diametric offseason realities

MIAMI — The NBA offseason is a layered process, required to take into account the salary cap, luxury tax, payroll aprons and willingness of potential or perceived trade partners to engage.

So to forecast what should or could come next for the Miami Heat requires layered conversation, with a distinct difference between what the Heat might want and what the Heat could get.

For Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and the rest of a Heat braintrust that also includes coach Erik Spoelstra, this is more than a fork in the road, it is an entire table setting of possibilities, as the team prepares to set the table for what comes next.

— What Heat might want: It starts with receiving some type of assurance that Butler will acquiesce to putting a greater priority on the regular season. There also is a potential pathway for compromise on an extension, as in a bit of a step back from what currently is in place for his 2025-26 salary in exchange for the extra year. Cap/tax savings for the Heat; security for Butler.

— What Heat could get: A player who continues to only want it his way. That is why this is best addressed sooner rather than later. It doesn’t mean that stubborness is equal to insubordination. But it would provide clarity for the Heat about the need to consider or pursue the trade market.

— What Heat might want: Herro willingly stepping back to his sixth-man role to avoid the overlap with so many others in the starting lineup whose preference is to work from the midrange.

— What Heat could get: A player who views such a move as a step back from the strides made these past two seasons. That, in turn, could mean the Heat going to market yet again with Herro.

Bam Adebayo

— What Heat might want: A player who agrees to something less than the maximum allowable extension, with that window opening this summer.

— What Heat could get: A player who does not take a penny less than the maximum allowable extension, because that essentially is how it works in the NBA with All-Star level talent.

— What Heat might want: Candidly, for Martin to bypass his $7.4 million player option for next season and move on in free agency. Basically, the way the Heat’s salary ledger stands, the Heat would have trouble staying under the punitive second tax apron if Martin returns in any form.

— What Heat could get: Exactly that, Martin leaving this summer, just as Max Strus did last summer in a similar situation, without a Heat counteroffer. Such is the burden borne by a team that develops players to higher pay grades.

— What Heat might want: Highsmith returning on a minimal enough free-agent salary to provide a lower-cost alternative to what it otherwise would cost to retain Martin.

— What Heat could get: A situation similar to what happened in losing Gabe Vincent in free agency last summer, with an outside team offering a number just high enough to force the Heat to blink.

— What Heat might want: To develop enough confidence in Rozier to be able to potentially move off of Herro on the trade market.

— What Heat could get: Such a limited market for Herro that they instead have to move off of Rozier. (With the Heat’s salary situation, there simply appears to be too much overlap for an enduring partnership between the two guards.)

— What Heat might want: The type of ongoing growth received from Robinson that makes his contract a value deal, one that potentially could be put into play.

— What Heat could get: The realization that if Butler, Herro and Rozier (and perhaps even Martin) stay, that salary such as Robinson’s will have to be shed elsewhere, perhaps turning to Cole Swider as Duncan Robinson 2.0.

— What Heat might want: That Bryant opt out of the $2.8 million player option he holds for next season, to put those funds to better use elsewhere on the roster.

— What Heat could get: That Bryant opts in, lacking any guarantee of receiving a guaranteed deal elsewhere.

— What Heat might want: That Richardson is able to pick up where he left off before his season-ending shoulder surgery.

— What Heat could get: That Richardson opts out of his $3 million player option in search of something more substantive in free agency.

— What Heat might want: That Wright is patient enough in free agency that the Heat can cycle back to him in case Richardson departs.

— What Heat could get: That Wright acts in his best interests by securing the best possible deal as soon as possible in free agency.

— What Heat might want: That Love opts out his $4 million player option to instead sign for the veteran minimum (with every dollar matters because of the cap, tax and aprons).

— What the Heat could get: That Love moves forward with the salary in place.