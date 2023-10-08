Ira Winderman: Heat need to grow equity in Jovic, Jaquez

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Like any shrewd investors, the Miami Heat have come to appreciate the value of building equity, their developmental program a touchstone of the team’s enduring success during the Pat Riley/Micky Arison era.

It is why, while winning remains the ultimate goal, there also will be something to be said this season about experience and exposure for Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Because while the Portland Trail Blazers weren’t even open to considering the value of the Heat’s prospects when it came to a potential trade for Damian Lillard, effectively sending the Heat to voicemail for two months, there also was an outside perspective of limited Heat assets.

This season, there is the opportunity for the Heat to alter that thinking.

In the Heat power rotation, there is nothing similar to Jovic’s mix of perimeter skill and 6-foot-11 height.

On the wing, Jaquez’s youth and collegiate experience have him closer to ready than most draft picks.

As a No. 27 pick, Jovic was a 2022 first-round afterthought.

As a No. 18 selection, Jaquez hardly was perceived as 2023 lottery talent.

What is needed — should there be a need — is for the Heat to start building equity in both, so the next time there is the ability to go all in on star talent, there would be something to go all in with.

The current roster offers a perfect example amid the return of Josh Richardson.

In 2015, Richardson was selected No. 40 by the Heat out of Tennessee. He then was put into the Heat’s developmental grinder. Four years later, he was the prime component in the sign-and-trade transaction with the Philadelphia 76ers that allowed the Heat to acquire Jimmy Butler in the void of salary-cap space.

For that matter, after Justise Winslow careened to the Heat at No. 10 in that same 2015 draft amid doubts about his athleticism, the Heat rebuilt his stock enough to make him the centerpiece of the 2020 trade with the Memphis Grizzlies that delivered NBA Finals contributors Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala.

Now, a case could be made to allow Tyler Herro to further flaunt his skills, so the next time a leading man is needed for a trade there won’t be a repeat of the Heat “only” offering Tyler Herro.

Understand, this is not solely about flipping NBA real estate through reputation renovation.

The Heat’s future very much could be Herro, Jovic, Jaquez, in addition to Bam Adebayo. There is a potential bridge to the future in place.

But you need chips.

You always need chips.

Just in case.

As he played through the World Cup last month, eyes opened to Jovic. Had the Blazers not put the Heat on hold, there could have been tangible dialogue regarding the Serbian big man.

Based on his work ethic and basketball IQ, Jaquez soon could show something similar with his multi-positional skill set.

Yes, Thomas Bryant has more experience in the league than Jovic.

Yes, Richardson knows NBA things than Jaquez couldn’t possibly yet comprehend.

Those would be the safe routes for Erik Spoelstra and his coaching staff, a veteran approach that likely would produce more victories in the early going.

But you don’t build equity in the eyes of opposing executives by biding time on the practice court, as essential as such work can be.

You build it when the cameras are rolling, when stock is taken, when it is there for all to see.

Take, for example, the revival of Duncan Robinson in last season’s playoffs. Continue to expose that this season and Robinson’s contract no longer might be viewed as ballast.

Instead, there could be another chip.

For most of the summer, the perception was the Heat had little to sell on the trade market. And what the Heat did have was out of sight, out of mind.

Now there is a chance to change that thinking, to build equity.

For some teams, the process is simpler. Simply be bad, draft Deandre Ayton at No. 1 in 2018, get the Blazers to take your call, and ship him off to Portland. The Suns sold low on a high pick. Equity squandered.

For a team that prioritizes playoffs over tanking, such as the Heat, it often means settling in the draft for the mid-century modern instead of the mansion, then digging in to reset the wiring and expanding the footprint — and then capitalizing on the added equity.

As investments, Jovic and Jaquez could provide ample payoff for the Heat.

But it also means renovation that must come under the brightest of lights, in this case, 2023-24 playing time.