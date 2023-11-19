Ira Winderman: Heat again to pay the price of developing complementary players?

CHICAGO — As a starting forward, Haywood Highsmith has been a revelation for the Miami Heat this month. As a playoff contributor, Caleb Martin was a revelation for the Heat last spring.

Yay.

And nay.

Because in the NBA, all good things come with a price.

The Heat will get another example of that Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers ... and Max Strus on Thanksgiving eve.

Then, at the turn of the calendar, the Heat’s New Year’s trip will take them to a visit against the Los Angeles Lakers ... and Gabe Vincent.

Both developed in the cocoon of the Heat. Both spread their wings in the playoffs. Both took flight in free agency.

Which brings it back to Highsmith and Martin and a reminder that in the NBA you only can have so many good things — even if you help cultivate those good things.

Highsmith is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Martin has a player option to also move into free agency this summer.

They will hit the market at a point when the NBA’s new collective-bargaining agreement becomes even more onerous to teams in the luxury tax, something that likely will be an issue for the Heat even with Kyle Lowry’s $29.7 million on the final year of his contract coming off the books.

Because for next season there still will be on the books Jimmy Butler’s $48.8 million, Bam Adebayo’s $34.8 million, Tyler Herro’s $29 million and Duncan Robinson’s $19.4 million.

Yes, rosters change. Yes, deals are possible at the Feb. 8 NBA trading deadline or around the June 27 NBA draft to change that math.

But what last summer with Vincent and Strus showed is there are limits with complementary pieces.

Even with essential complementary pieces, as Vincent and Strus stood, and as Highsmith and Martin now stand.

To Heat President Pat Riley, it’s almost as if the Heat are penalized for prioritizing development. At some point, it’s as if they invest and other teams profit.

“That’s something that should have been discussed in the CBA, with one, two, three, maybe four years where you can have a tax credit or something for developing players,” Riley told the Sun Sentinel. “I can only talk about ideas. We’ve talked about it.”

While many of the Heat’s developmental projects have failed to gain traction elsewhere — Kendrick Nunn with the Lakers stands as a recent example — poaching nonetheless has become problematic.

So, yes, the Heat are aware of the decisions looming with Highsmith and Martin.

“We’ve got a lot of good, young players,” Riley said. “What happens with these players next year depends on the kind of years that they have.”

The Heat made a pitch of four years at $34 million to Vincent. He signed with the Lakers for $33 million over three.

With Strus, there was no counteroffer; he left for $62.3 million over four years with the Cavaliers.

With Vincent and Strus, it wasn’t until the playoff run that their stocks truly skyrocketed.

With Highsmith and Martin, the Heat should have a better read on the league’s thinking by the trading deadline.

Either way, outside of the Clippers and Steve Ballmer, the Suns and Matt Ishbia, and perhaps the Warriors (although they appear to be paying closer focus to the luxury-tax math), it has become a leaguewide decision.

Decisions the Heat had to make with Vincent and Strus.

Decisions that eventually will be forthcoming with Martin and Highsmith, unless salary is shed elsewhere.

To Heat general manager Andy Elisburg, it all is part of the ongoing dance as the NBA rolls out new collective-bargaining agreements, such as the one put in place this season.

“I don’t look at it what it doesn’t let you do,” he told Sirius/XM’s NBA Radio. “I look at what it does, and find the things that you’re able to do and how you’re able to maximize the things that you’re able to do. And where the things that force you to have to make choices on, then we just have to make choices.

“And that’s no different than any other CBA you have, where it forces you to make certain kinds of choices to the different things you can do. I think it still gives you flexibility to put together a great team. I think it still gives you plenty of flexibility to take care of your best players. But there are other places where you’re going to have to make choices what it is you have to do.”