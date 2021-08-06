IQST – iQSTEL Commences 2500 IoT Unit Installation For Fortune 500 Chemical Company

New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced initiating installation of 2500 units of iQSTEL’s proprietary IoTSmartTank devices scheduled this month. The client is a Fortune 500 Chemical Company. The 2500-unit installation and recuring maintenance and monitoring will bring iQSTEL’s Technology Division to breakeven profitability. The IoTSmartTank engagement with the Fortune 500 Chemical Company currently entails just one of the clients’ facilities giving the engagement substantial potential to grow. The engagement has been developing and expanding now for some time and is anticipated to continue growing as it has from a field earlier test this year:

The first batch of production devices are now ready to install, and the software platform has been fully customized for the client.

Mr. Iglesias commented: “Our Technology Division is doing a fantastic work. They are currently working on 3 projects at the time - IoTSmartTank, IoTSmartGas, and IoTSmartEV and Heads-Up Display. All three products are close to production ready. Our CTO of the Technology Division, Jonathan Bunt, is personally coordinating all of these multi country projects and meeting or exceeding all customer expectations.

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQB: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company with an Independent Board of Directors offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 15 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. iQSTEL has 5 Business Divisions: Telecom, Electric Vehicle (EV), Fintech, Technology and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, Global Money One, IoT Labs and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, international fiber-optic connectivity for 5G, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, EV Batteries, EV Chargers, EV Battery Management System, EV IoT Connectivity, Mobile App For EV Connectivity, EV Dashboard Display, Visa/Mastercard Debit Card, Cryptocurrency Exchange Services, Money Remittance, Mobile Top Up, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace SPM (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com

Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries: www.iqstel.com



