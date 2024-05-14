Ipswich's Clarke has Achilles operation

Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke has had surgery on both Achilles tendons in the hope of being fully fit for the start of next season.

The 23-year-old made 39 appearances as the Tractor Boys won automatic promotion to the Premier League.

But he was an unused substitute for the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town which sealed their top-flight return after a gap of 22 years.

"As the people closest to me know, the last two seasons I've struggled with some pretty bad Achilles issues," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Road to recovery and to The Premier League starts now."

Clarke joined Ipswich from Arsenal in the 2023 January transfer window and scored his first goal for the club when they beat Blackburn 4-3 at Portman Road last September.

Forward Sone Aluko, meanwhile, has retired from playing at the age of 35.

He played his final game for Ipswich in their shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat by non-league Maidstone United in January.