Ipswich Town v Liverpool - did you know?

Ipswich Town will get their first Premier League campaign for more than 20 years under way at home to Liverpool on Saturday, 17 August.

It is a tough start for The Tractor Boys, but they are unbeaten in their opening league match of the campaign in each of the past 10 seasons (W6 D4) since losing 2-1 to Reading in the Championship in 2013-14.

Kieran McKenna's side will be hoping to fare better than the club's most recent match in the top flight, which was a 5-0 defeat by the Reds at Anfield in May 2002.