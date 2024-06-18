Ipswich Town v Liverpool - did you know?

[Getty Images]

Liverpool will get their 2024-25 season under way against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday, 17 August.

It will be the fifth time in the past six seasons that the Reds begin their Premier League campaign with a match against a newly promoted side (W3 D1 previously).

They are unbeaten on the opening weekend in their past 11 seasons (W8 D3). However, new boss Arne Slot will be hoping for a better start than Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge, which saw them lose 3-0 to West Bromwich Albion in 2012-13 - the most recent time Liverpool lost their opening match.