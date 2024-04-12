Ipswich Town like a 'religion' for Norwegian fans

Several members of The Ipswich Town FC Supporters Club of Norway flew over this week to watch the club play against Watford FC [John Fairhall/BBC]

Football fans from Norway have said that supporting their English team was like a "religion".

The Ipswich Town FC Supporters Club of Norway has about 500 fans who make regular visits to the UK for matches.

Wednesday's game against Watford FC attracted some of the Norwegian supporters who, like their Portman Road friends, are hoping to see the club promoted to the Premier League.

Ole Bernt Krogstag, chairman of the Norwegian club, said the potential promotion felt "surreal".

Ole Bernt Krogstag is chairman of The Ipswich Town FC Supporters Club of Norway [John Fairhall/BBC]

"The last 20 years has just been doom and gloom so it's a surprising feeling to be nervous before the games," the 50-year-old said.

"I will probably faint first [if Ipswich is promoted] and then have a hell of a party."

Mr Krogstag has supported the club since 1978 when he was five years old.

The Norwegian club set up in 1989 by a then 18-year-old called Arnt Nodeland.

Speaking about Wednesday's game, Mr Krogstag said: "It was frustrating and very unusual to see Ipswich with no goals in the game.

"I hope they are back to their usual selves on Saturday."

Andreas Mulelid Kvam and his father both support Ipswich Town [John Fairhall/BBC]

Andreas Mulelid Kvam, 29, and his father Gunnar Kvam, 61, both support the club.

Mr Kvam Sr started supporting Ipswich in about 1975 as a 12-years-old boy.

"In my street there were about eight to 10 boys and we played football all the time," he explained.

"Each one of us had one team to support and we couldn't have the same team.

"No one supported Ipswich but I was actually supporting Stoke at the time [but] my cousin was, so I had to choose another team.

"I'm glad I chose Ipswich."

Mr Kvan Jr played as Ipswich in the Oslo Supporters Cup which sees Norwegian supporters of UK clubs come together to play as their team.

The Ipswich supporters team has won the cup three times on the trot.

"I love being around other Ipswich supporters," he said. "It's such a good group of people even though I'm so much younger than most of them as one of the newer generations."

Both father and son said they couldn't "even imagine getting promoted" but would be celebrating on board the ships they work on if it happens.

Jan Frode Antonsen and his wife Ponrawin Antonsen flew over to Ipswich this week to support the club [John Fairhall/BBC]

Jan Frode Antonsen, 56, has supported the club for 50 years and is also over in Ipswich this week.

"This is my third trip and fourth match now this season, I just love it," he said.

"It's like a religion, it means a lot for me.

"When Ipswich wins the weeks, the days are a lot better for me and I wake up every day with a smile, it makes me very happy."

This is his first time over in the UK with the supporters club which is said has been "really fun".

The fan, who has a whole room in his house dedicated to Ipswich Town, still remembers the moment he decided to become a fan.

A young Mr Antonsen asked former captain of Manchester United Lou Macari for an autograph when he was once over in Norway.

However he was refused.

"I decided I will never support Manchester United and I will never support a red team," he joked.

Like the other supporters he has high hopes for promotion.

"I would love it, I have a lot of friends who support Manchester, Liverpool, Arsenal and nobody thought that Ipswich would be top of the Championship," he added.

