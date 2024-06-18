Ipswich Town fans react to Premier League fixtures

Ipswich Town fans are looking forward to their first season back in the Premier League for 22 years [PA Media]

Ipswich Town fans can now plan for the Premier League season ahead with the release of the fixture list.

After back-to-back promotions, Town start at home against Liverpool, followed by an away trip to Manchester City.

How have Town fans reacted?

'Really excited'

Peter Shelcot said he hoped to go to every away game to make the most of the club being back in the Premier League [Harvey Bell/BBC]

Lifelong fan Peter Shelcot said he planned to attend every away game and enjoy the "best [season] for the club and town for over 20 years".

"There are no easy games at all but I'm confident in the management structure we've got at Portman Road and I'm thrilled to bits [manager Kieran] McKenna is staying," he said.

"I'm really, really excited about the forthcoming season."

'Fingers crossed we can get an upset'

Ollie Prowse (right) has said he has friends who support Liverpool who are not confident of beating Ipswich on the opening weekend [Harvey Bell/BBC]

Ollie Prowse said he was pleased to be playing Liverpool on the opening weekend of the season.

"It's probably the best time to play them, they've got a new manager," he said.

"Fingers crossed we can get an upset."

But he was less confident about the second game of the season against Manchester City.

"I don't want to think about City, it'll be a tough game," he said.

Looking further ahead, he added: "Hopefully we'll get a win on the last game of the season and comfortably stay up."

Analysis by BBC Suffolk sports editor Graeme Mac

Graeme Mac said it was "fitting" Town open the season against Liverpool - the opponents for their last game in the Premier League in 2002 [BBC]

It's an incredible start for Ipswich Town, Liverpool at home on the opening day of the Premier League season.

It's quite fitting in some ways as Town's last Premier League fixture was away at Liverpool in May 2002.

Obviously quite a lot has happened since then.

This will be Kieran McKenna's first game as a Premier League manager. It will also be Arne Slot's first game in charge of Liverpool, so it might it be a good time to play them.

There has been a huge transition for that club since the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

And Manchester City, the champions, a week later. It will be Town's first trip to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side.

What a start to the season that ought to be for Ipswich Town supporters.

'Tough no matter who you play'

Alex Mathie believes his former club will be in a good position by the end of the season [Alex Mathie]

Former Ipswich Town player Alex Mathie said playing big names like Liverpool and Manchester City early on might be an advantage following the Euros this summer.

He said: "There might be a few players that need left out or are carrying injuries.

"Looking at the fixtures in total, I think we'll know what we're fighting for by the end of November because after Liverpool and Man City we've got to play teams that are probably around or about us or are normally struggling for the relegation zone."

He said the last four games of the season - against Everton, Brentford, Leicester City and West Ham United - also represented a good run-in.

But he added: "We're in the Premier League - every game is going to be a tough game no matter who you play."

Follow Suffolk news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related internet links