Ipswich Town Fail With Second Offer For Striker

Newly promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich Town have failed with a new offer for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis this summer.

Kieran McKenna has signed a new contract with Ipswich despite courting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Ipswich boss wants to add more goals to his squad as they prepare for life in the Premier League next season.

Ioannidis has emerged as a top target for the club after he scored 23 times in 44 appearances for Panathinaikos last season.

The Greek giants rejected an offer from Ipswich earlier this month but according to Greek daily Sportime, the Tractors Boy tabled another bid for the striker.

It has been claimed that the fresh offer was to the tune of €25m as Ipswich continue to push to sign him.

However, Panathinaikos knocked back the new offer as well and are holding out for more money.

Ioannidis is reportedly not warming up to the idea of joining Ipswich but it remains to be seen whether the Premier League new boys make another bid for him.

The striker also has suitors in Portugal where Sporting Lisbon have been interested in signing him this summer.