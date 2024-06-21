Ipswich Town Boosted In Pursuit Of Panathinaikos Striker

Ipswich Town have one less club to worry about in their pursuit of Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis in the ongoing transfer window.

Ioannidis has emerged as a target for several clubs this summer following scoring 23 times in all competitions last season.

Kieran McKenna has identified him as a top target as he looks to add more goals to his newly-promoted Ipswich side.

The Tractor Boys have already failed with two bids with their last offer reportedly worth €25m.

However, they have one less competitor in the race for the Greek striker as according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Sporting Lisbon have ended their interest in him.

Sporting Lisbon identified Ioannidis as a primary target earlier in the window but they are not prepared to offer more than €20m.

Panathinaikos are open to offers for Ioannidis but want at least €30m before agreeing to sell the striker.

The Portuguese giants will now look for a cheaper striker as they have a limited budget this summer.