Ipswich season tickets for 2024-25 sell out amid promotion hopes

Ipswich Town fans - seen here at Carrow Road - had been "incredible" this season, Mark Ashton said [Getty Images]

Ipswich Town fans have snapped up all the season tickets for the upcoming campaign as the club eyes up promotion to the Premier League.

Third-place Tractor Boys could secure automatic promotion from the Championship if the final games of the season go their way.

The club said on Friday that all 2024-25 season tickets had sold out, with more than 20,000 renewals.

Chief executive Mark Ashton said it was fortunate to have such loyal fans.

"The support this season has been incredible once again, which is something everyone at the club hugely appreciates," he added.

"Season ticket holders are incredibly important and for such a high number to have renewed for the new campaign is another example highlighting the loyal support the club is fortunate to have."

Given that the majority were renewed, no further season tickets would be made available to allow for match-to-match ticket allocation at the 29,673-capacity Portman Road, the club added.

