Ipswich Look Into Transfer Swoop But Asking Price ‘Could Be A Problem’

Ipswich Town are looking at a possible move for a midfield target in the Championship, but his price ‘could be a problem’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kieran McKenna, who recently signed a new contract at Ipswich, is plotting the shape of his Tractor Boys squad for their Premier League campaign next season.

Ipswich are expected to back McKenna in the market as they seek to steer clear of relegation worries back in the top flight.

McKenna is looking at a club he faced in the Championship last term for a possible addition and has his eyes on Coventry City’s Ben Sheaf.

Ipswich are looking into a deal for someone they came up against twice in the Championship last season.

However, it is suggested that Coventry’s asking price ‘could be a problem’ for Ipswich.

Coventry are looking for more than the under £10m asking price that another of Ipswich’s targets, Nottingham Forest man Lewis O’Brien, would cost.

Sheaf, a youth product of Premier League giants Arsenal, is also attracting interest from Luton Town as they look to rebuild after relegation.