'Ipswich look to hijack Lundstram deal' - gossip

Ipswich Town, who have secured promotion back to the Premier League, are ready to make a late move for John Lundstram despite the 30-year-old Englishman being in advance talks with Trabzonspor and with Rangers' hopes of retaining the midfielder, who is out of contract this summer, fading. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has faith that left-back Borna Barisic and midfielder John Lundstram will give their all for the rest of the season despite the pair being linked with moves to Trabzonspor when their contracts expire this summer. (Football Scotland)

