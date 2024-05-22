Ipswich fight to keep McKenna - Thursday's gossip

Newly promoted club try to convince manager to stay, while Mauricio Pochettino could have several options on the table...

Ipswich have offered manager Kieran McKenna a bumper new contract in the hope of keeping him amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton. (Sun)

Chelsea are in discussions with McKenna's representatives about the 38-year-old becoming their new manager. (Football Insider)

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, can leave this summer if Manchester City receive an offer of at least £50m. (Football Insider)

England could appoint former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino if Gareth Southgate leaves his post after Euro 2024. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Argentine Pochettino, 52, would be interested in talking to Manchester United if they sack manager Erik ten Hag. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea have identified a shortlist of candidates to replace Pochettino and hope to make an appointment in a matter of days. (Athletic - subscription required)

Arsenal are ready to move for Feyenoord and Netherlands goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, 26, as they expect their 26-year-old England stopper Aaron Ramsdale to depart. (Mirror)

Tottenham are willing to offload 27-year-old Brazil forward Richarlison to make space for England and Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, 26. (Talksport)

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, is set to reject interest from Paris St-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs as he looks to secure a move to Chelsea. (Teamtalk)

Representatives for Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne held one conversation with new MLS club San Diego FC, but there is no suggestion the Belgium midfielder, 32, is ready to move. (Athletic - subscription required)

Crystal Palace have agreed personal terms with Morocco and Real Betis centre-back Chadi Riad, 20, in a deal worth up to £14m. (Standard)

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 30, has given a clear indication he will remain with Everton despite transfer interest from Chelsea. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman, 49, has rejected an offer from Newcastle United to replace Dan Ashworth in a similar role and will stay with the Eagles. (Football Insider)

Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 20, who is on Chelsea and Arsenal's radar, will decide before the Euros whether he wants to remain at RB Leipzig or move on. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle are closing in on English defensive duo Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, and Lloyd Kelly, 25, who will be free agents when their deals at Fulham and Bournemouth expire this summer, while Eddie Howe also wants Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, 22, although the France Under-21 international is in high-demand. (Teamtalk)

Manchester United are not open to sanctioning a new deal for Bruno Fernandes, despite the desire of the Portugal midfielder, 29, and interest from Saudi side Al-Nassr. (Transfer News Live)