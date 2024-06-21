Ipswich make contact over Chelsea winger with Arsenal to profit

Ipswich Town have made contact over re-signing former Arsenal winger Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea, with the Gunners in line to profit.

HULL, ENGLAND: Omari Hutchinson of Ipswich Town looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Ipswich Town at MKM Stadium on April 27, 2024. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Simon Johnson reports for The Athletic that Ipswich Town are interested in signing Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson on a permanent deal, submitting an enquiry about the fee.

Johnson adds that other Premier League clubs and teams across Europe are also interested in Hutchinson.

Football.London previously reported that Ipswich were readying a £20m bid for the player, with VfB Stuttgart, Ajax, and Feyenoord also tracking his situation.

Folarin Balogun celebrating a goal with Omari Hutchinson (L) (Photo via Arsenal.com)

If Hutchinson does end up making a permanent move, wherever he ends up, it would be good news for Arsenal.

Back in 2022, when the Gunners sold Hutchinson to Chelsea, The Athletic reported that they’d only brought in a relatively modest fee.

However, the deal included a sell-on clause, so Arsenal will take a cut of whatever Chelsea earn for Hutchinson’s sale. The exact value of the clause is unknown.

Omari Hutchinson celebrates a goal for the Arsenal u23s against Crystal Palace (Photo via David Price on Twitter)

Hutchinson has made two appearances for Chelsea since his 2022 transfer, but he hasn’t featured in a squad for them since his last appearance on the pitch in January 2023.

This season, he played 50 times for Ipswich Town in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

With Ipswich now in the Premier League, they’re looking to make a couple of big moves in the market to ensure they don’t drop straight back down.