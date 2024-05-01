Ipswich 'blocking out' promotion excitement - Morsy

Ipswich are on the cusp of sealing back-to-back promotions [Getty Images]

Captain Sam Morsy says Ipswich Town cannot afford to get swept up in the excitement of being on the brink of Premier League promotion.

Tuesday's 2-1 win at Coventry means the Tractor Boys need only a draw at home against lowly Huddersfield on Saturday to return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.

Morsy, who skippered Ipswich in their promotion-winning season in League One last term, said climbing back up to second, and the automatic promotion places, at Coventry was "incredible" - but quickly added "there is still a lot of work to do".

Asked how the team will deal with the expectation of now getting over the promotion line in the coming days, Morsy said: "You have to block that out and ignore it.

"It's not our job to get excited. Our job is to come down, to relax and recover."

Morsy says the experience of clinching promotion a year ago with only one game to spare will help Ipswich prepare for, and deal with, Saturday's high-stakes game.

"We know what the day means," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We have to be calm and have to play our normal game. It's not one to be really emotional about.

"It is about playing our game, it's keep trying to win, keep trying to fight for each other - the same thing we have done for the last couple of years."

While Huddersfield are virtually assured of being relegated on the final day, Morsy said the Terriers would not be taken lightly.

"It won't be an easy game, the are a good side with good players and we have to fully respect them.

"In football, no-one gives you anything for free."