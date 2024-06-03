Ipswich announce retained list

[Getty Images]

On Monday, Ipswich Town announced their retained list with Kayden Jackson and Dominic Ball departing the club.

The duo played a key part in helping Ipswich gain back-to-back promotions but will not be involved in the Premier League campiagn.

Also leaving are Panutche Camara and Nick Hayes with Sone Aluko retiring.

Meanwhile, loanees Omari Hutchinson, Jeremy Sarmiento, Kieffer Moore, Lewis Travis and Brandon Williams will also all return to their parent clubs this summer.

