Ipswich announce bus parade to celebrate promotion

A celebratory bus parade has been announced following Ipswich Town's promotion to the Premier League.

The football club will join the top league next season after successfully gaining the needed point during Saturday's game against Huddersfield.

It will be the first time the club has been in the Premier League since 2002.

Celebrations will take place on Monday with a parade starting on Sir Alf Ramsey Way at 12:00 BST and ending in Christchurch Park at about 13:45.

The club has said the event would allow "supporters and players to celebrate together following an incredible season".

After leaving Sir Alf Ramsey Way and passing the stadium on Portman Road, the parade will move onto Civic Drive before turning onto Crown Street and heading along Soane Street.

It will then move up Bolton Lane, onto Westerfield Road before turning into Christchurch Park at 13:00.

The club has encouraged supporters to line the length of the journey to the park to celebrate with the team.

As well as this big screens will be placed in Christchurch Park near the entrance on Westerfield Road to allow for more supporters to watch the parade.

Town manager Kieran McKenna as well as the playing squad will address fans from the open top bus before departing.

"The club would like to thank Suffolk Police, Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council for their support in organising Monday’s celebration, as well as Club Partner First Bus for their role in delivering the parade," a spokesperson for Ipswich Town said.

The news comes after Ipswich Town Hall was lit up following the game in blue and with images of the players.

Fans post-match described the promotion as "awesome" and an "absolute dream".

Popstar Ed Sheeran who lives in Suffolk and Ipswich Town fan said he would plan a celebration with the players following the success.

