IPL set for autumn restart in United Arab Emirates after England v India Tests

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read

The Indian Premier League is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates during September and October, tournament organisers announced on Saturday.

The IPL was postponed in early May after a number of players tested positive for Covid-19, and there remain 31 matches in the season still to play.

A statement on the IPL website read: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.”

The BCCI added an extension would be sought from the International Cricket Council “to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021”.

The confirmation of the IPL resumption is likely to mean there will be no clash with India’s tour of England, with the final Test of a five-match series scheduled to finish on September 14.

The updated IPL schedule should not impact on those who are involved, with players expected to fly directly from the UK to a new biosphere bubble in the UAE ahead of the new start date.

India&#39;s Virat Kohli
India’s Virat Kohli looks set for a busy summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

England have 11 players involved in the IPL, headed up by limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, along with Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Sam Billings, Jason Roy as well as Tom and Sam Curran.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer both saw their participation in the lucrative tournament curtailed by injuries.

