IPL 'perfect preparation' for T20 World Cup - Jacks

Will Jacks averages 18.16 in 12 T20s for England [Getty Images]

England all-rounder Will Jacks says his experience playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been "perfect preparation" for the T20 World Cup.

Jacks, 25, is set to feature in his first global tournament for England off the back of making his debut in the IPL, which is widely considered the best franchise league in the world.

He played eight times for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and hit an unbeaten 41-ball century in a winning run chase against Gujarat Titans as his side recovered from a poor start to reach the play-offs.

Jacks left the tournament early to join England, whose preparation for the T20 World Cup is limited.

They have only played 13 T20s since winning the tournament in Australia in November 2022.

They are in the middle of a four-match series against Pakistan but the opening game was rained off, while Tuesday's match in Cardiff may also be affected by bad weather.

"It [the IPL] was perfect preparation," Jacks, who made his 12th England T20 appearance in Saturday's 27-run win, told BBC Sport.

"It was amazing. I think everything that happens there with the crowd, the atmosphere, obviously the attention, it was completely different to anything I've experienced before but it felt great preparation.

"Going into that game at Edgbaston [on Saturday], I didn't feel really nervous to be honest. Obviously playing for England is unbelievable but I didn't feel like an extra surge of pressure or expectation.

"I think from what I've experienced over the last two months, it kind of came naturally to me and I felt very comfortable with it and the IPL helped. Every game has got such an onus on it and the expectation of the fans and the crowd, it's all there."

Jacks has been a regular at the top of Surrey's side in the T20 Blast and impressed in T20 franchise leagues in Australia, Pakistan and South Africa.

He has struggled to nail down a regular spot in international cricket due to the depth of the talent pool, but feels his role is now clearly defined ahead of travelling to the Caribbean.

"I know I'm going to bat number three now so it's something I've got my head around over the last six months," said Jacks.

"We've got two great openers who are going to set the platform and whatever situation I come in at I've got to be ready for that - and that's all been part of the learning curve.

"I feel much more comfortable now than I did in November in the Caribbean, and hopefully that will just keep growing. The more experiences I get there, the better I will come at it."

Jacks said he "learned a lot" by batting at three for RCB with "different conditions and coming in at different times during the game" aiding his development.

He is also a useful off-spinner and that may be a crucial asset for England with pitches in the Caribbean likely to aid slow bowling.

"I do [expect to bowl]," said Jacks. "I'll be ready, I've done my work. I'll be preparing like every other bowler and I'll be ready if needed.

"I'm really excited. I've dreamed of this obviously since I was a little boy and I've missed out on the last few which hurt me a little bit. I really wanted to be there and I'm really excited for this and hopefully we'll go there and win it."