IPL indefinitely suspended amid India’s Covid crisis

The 2021 Indian Premier League season has been suspended indefinitely amid the country’s mounting Covid crisis, it has been confirmed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India could now shift the remaining 31 matches of the league to Mumbai with cases sharply rising in the country with the cancellation of the tournament altogether also an option.

Monday’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad had to be postponed after two players tested positive for Covid-19.

Three non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise also contracted the virus in Delhi with reports of further outbreaks within other teams.

The move has been confirmed by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla saying the competition is “suspended for this season”, although it remains to be seen whether it can get back underway or will be cancelled altogether.

India’s tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a devastating second wave.

Australian players Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson recently flew home from the IPL amid the surge of cases in India.

Richardson and Zampa were playing for Bangalore, and Tye was with the Rajasthan Royals.

Two other players — Englishman Liam Livingstone, who was with Rajasthan, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who was with Delhi — have also left the IPL.

Livingstone cited “bubble fatigue” and Ashwin wanted to be with his family.

