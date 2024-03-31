IPL 2024 table, top run-scorers and wicket-takers

Indian Premier League 2024 Dates: 22 March-26 May Coverage: Live commentary on more than 40 matches, including the final, on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. The BBC Sport website & app will also host the commentaries, have live score updates and regular match reports.

The Indian Premier League is in full swing with more than two weeks of the group stage complete.

But how is the table shaping up? And who is the top run-scorer and leading wicket-taker?

BBC Sport provides you with all the stats from the season so far.

IPL 2024 table

Team Played Won Lost Net run-rate Points Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 1.047 4 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 0.976 4 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 0.8 4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 -0.738 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0.204 2 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0.025 2 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 -0.016 2 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 -0.337 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 1 2 -0.711 2 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 -0.925 0

Who is the top run-scorer in IPL 2024?

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 181 runs

2. Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 167

3. Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) - 137

4. David Warner (Delhi Capitals) - 130

=5. Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) & Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - 127

Who is the top wicket-taker in IPL 2024?

1. Mustafizur Rahman (Chennai Super Kings) - seven wickets

2. Mohit Sharma (Gujart Titans) - six

=3. Khaleel Ahmed (Delhi Capitals) & Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) - five

=5. Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings), Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh (all Punjab Kings), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) & Mukesh Kumar (Delhi Capitals) - four

Listen to commentary on Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Monday, 1 April (14:55 BST) on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app (UK users only).