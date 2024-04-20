IPL 2024 results: Sunrisers Hyderabad hit 22 sixes in win over Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers equalled the 22 sixes they hit in their previous match, when they smashed a record total of 287-3 in a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru [Getty Images]

Indian Premier League, Delhi Sunrisers Hyderabad 266-7 (20 overs): Head 89 (32), Shahbaz 59 (29); Kuldeep 4-55 Delhi Capitals 199 (19.1 overs): Fraser-McGurk 65 (18); Natarajan 4-19 Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 67 runs Scorecard. Table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad equalled their own Indian Premier League record for sixes in an innings with 22 in a 67-run victory at Delhi Capitals.

Australia's Travis Head (89) and fellow opener Abhishek Sharma (46) cleared the ropes six times, while Shahbaz Ahmed managed five sixes in his 59 not out.

The hosts' Jake Fraser-McGurk threatened to usurp Sunrisers with seven sixes in his 65 from 18 balls.

But Delhi fell well short after losing their last eight wickets for 90 runs.

Sunrisers had already broken the IPL record for an innings score twice this season, with totals of 277 and 287 - a game in which they also hit 22 sixes.

They did not quite reach that number of total runs, largely because of the left-arm spin of Kuldeep Yadav, who took 4-55, including the wickets of Head and Abhishek.

It was Head who set the tone for Sunrisers, reaching 50 in 16 balls as the visitors produced the fourth-highest total of the T20 tournament.

Left-arm quick Thangarasu Natarajan returned impressive figures of 4-19 as Delhi's reply faltered.

They looked to have recovered from the dismissal of David Warner for one when 22-year-old Australian all-rounder Fraser-McGurk opened up, but once he fell even a rearguard 44 from captain Rishabh Pant could not halt their slide to defeat.

The Sunrisers fifth win of the season moved them up to second in the table, while Delhi are seventh.

[BBC]