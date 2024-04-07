Advertisement

IPL 2024 results: Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans after Yash Thakur's five-wicket haul

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Yash Thakur celebrates taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill
Yash Thakur bowled captain Shubman Gill for 19 to leave Gujarat Titans 54-1 [Getty Images]

Indian Premier League

Lucknow Super Giants 163-5 (20 overs): Stoinis 58 (43), Rahul 33 (31), Pooran 32 (22); Yadav 2-22, Nalkande 2-21

Gujarat Titans 130 all out (18.5 overs): Sudharsan 31 (23), Tewatia 30 (25); Thakur 5-30, Pandya 3-11

Scorecard

Indian seam bowler Yash Thakur took the first five-wicket haul of this year's Indian Premier League as the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Gujarat Titans.

Thakur claimed 5-30 as the hosts bowled out Gujarat to claim a 33-run win in the 21st match of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old, who is yet to play an international, took two wickets in the 19th over to seal Lucknow's third win from four games this season.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hit 58 to guide Lucknow to 163-5.

Earlier on Sunday, Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs off the 20th over to help the Mumbai Indians to their first win of the season - by 29 runs against the Delhi Capitals.

The West Indies all-rounder hit a 10-ball 39 in an unbeaten stand of 53 with Tim David (45) as the hosts reached 234-5, before Gerald Coetzee took 4-34 to help restrict Delhi to 205-8.