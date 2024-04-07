IPL 2024 results: Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans after Yash Thakur's five-wicket haul

Yash Thakur bowled captain Shubman Gill for 19 to leave Gujarat Titans 54-1 [Getty Images]

Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants 163-5 (20 overs): Stoinis 58 (43), Rahul 33 (31), Pooran 32 (22); Yadav 2-22, Nalkande 2-21 Gujarat Titans 130 all out (18.5 overs): Sudharsan 31 (23), Tewatia 30 (25); Thakur 5-30, Pandya 3-11 Scorecard

Indian seam bowler Yash Thakur took the first five-wicket haul of this year's Indian Premier League as the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Gujarat Titans.

Thakur claimed 5-30 as the hosts bowled out Gujarat to claim a 33-run win in the 21st match of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old, who is yet to play an international, took two wickets in the 19th over to seal Lucknow's third win from four games this season.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hit 58 to guide Lucknow to 163-5.

Earlier on Sunday, Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs off the 20th over to help the Mumbai Indians to their first win of the season - by 29 runs against the Delhi Capitals.

The West Indies all-rounder hit a 10-ball 39 in an unbeaten stand of 53 with Tim David (45) as the hosts reached 234-5, before Gerald Coetzee took 4-34 to help restrict Delhi to 205-8.