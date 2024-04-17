IPL 2024 results: Delhi Capitals race to victory over Gujarat Titans inside nine overs

Gujarat Titans had previously never scored less than 125 in an Indian Premier League match [Getty Images]

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans 89 (17.3 overs): Rashid 31 (24), M Kumar 3-14 Delhi Capitals 92-4 (8.5 overs): Fraser-McGurk 20 (10), Warrier 2-40 Delhi Capitals won by six wickets Scorecard, Table

Gujarat Titans were bowled out for their lowest Indian Premier League total of 89 as they lost by six wickets to Delhi Capitals.

Rashid Khan (31) was the only player to score more than 12 for the Titans, who made their IPL debut in 2022.

In response, the Capitals chased down their target of 90 inside nine overs.

Defeat drops the Titans to seventh in the group standings, while the Capitals' third win of the season moved them up three places to sixth.

In the Titans short IPL history, they have finished top of the group stage in both of their full campaigns to date. They beat Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 final, but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 showpiece.