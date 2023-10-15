Iowa's staff stuck with a winning formula; Wisconsin's staff still searching for one

MADISON –The formula that a solid but unspectacular Iowa team used to upset Wisconsin should have looked familiar to UW fans.

The Hawkeyes, knowing they were limited at quarterback with second-time starter Deacon Hill, relied on their running game, defense and special teams en route to a 15-6 victory

Sexy? Hardly.

But Iowa got an 82-yard touchdown run to take a lead it never lost, relied on its ground game to set up two fourth-quarter field goals and used a combination of stout defense and outstanding special teams to ground UW’s Air Raid offense.

Complementary football at its finest.

Iowa’s coaches knew the formula their players needed to follow and stuck to it.

UW’s coaches? It appears the staff is struggling to find what its players – both returners and transfers – excel at in the new schemes.

“I think we're trying to find how it fits with the people we have as much as anything,” head coach Luke Fickell acknowledged when asked about the offense.

Phil Longo still looking for the right mix on offense

The most glaring example has been the offense.

After he was hired at UW, Longo noted he would be foolish to forget about the running game because of the presence of tailbacks Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi.

Mellusi’s broken leg suffered at Purdue has changed the math somewhat, but too often this season UW’s staff has appeared to be unsure what it has on offense or what it wants the offense to be.

The first half of the loss to Iowa illustrated that point.

Allen finished the half with five carries for 25 yards. Mordecai rushed four times for 8 yards. Jackson Acker, who is filling Mellusi’s role, had one carry for 2 yards.

Mordecai attempted 20 passes before leaving the game with an injury to his right hand, an injury that could sideline him indefinitely. Backup Braedyn Locke attempted three passes.

Six carries for the tailbacks vs. 23 passes.

The Badgers went three and out on four consecutive series – their second through their fifth – and passed the ball 10 times out of 12 plays.

Allen was apparently being checked over by the training staff during that sequence so Acker and Mordecai had one run apiece.

Fickell acknowledged UW probably strayed from the ground game a bit too much.

“Almost like we were lulled into some of those plays throwing the football,” he said. “It looks like you got a chance to make some plays down the field, then, yeah, you’re sitting there with one tailback. Braelon is inside. They're checking him out.

“You're at a little bit of a tougher situation trying to figure out how this is going to play out as we continue to move forward.

“Sometimes that puts you in the situation where all of a sudden you look back, you've thrown the ball eight straight times. I don’t think that’s good for any of us.”

Tailback Braelon Allen got the football early and often in third quarter

Perhaps Fickell had a brief meeting with the offensive staff at halftime because Allen got a total of eight carries and Acker got two on UW’s first two series of the second half.

The fact that the untested Locke had to take over for a sixth-year senior probably played into that change, but no matter the reasoning the move was sound.

UW managed field goals on both drives to pull within 7-6.

Allen was asked whether he thought UW had chances to pound the ball earlier in the game when Mordecai was still in the lineup.

He smiled, paused and finally said: “Don’t I always?”

Reminded of Fickell’s postgame comments, Allen said: “I agree.”

Ironically, the staff’s decision to run the ball on fourth down rather than kick a short field goal on UW’s first series of the game was debatable and didn’t work.

The Badgers drove from their 4 to the Iowa 13, where they faced fourth and 1.

A field goal would have given UW a 3-0 lead in a game expected to be low scoring. Points don’t come easily when UW and Iowa meet and if you can get points – even three – you take them.

Instead, Allen got the ball and lost 2 yards because cornerback Cooper DeJean surprised UW with a blitz off the right side of the offensive formation.

“I know everybody will ask about the first series of the game,” said Fickell, who brought up the call without being asked. “We go for it and get stopped. Had you known it was going to be as tight as it was going to be, maybe you do things different.

“But the reality is kicking field goals is not going to win football games. That’s the difference. They got a safety and things like that. They got the one big play that leads to a touchdown. That's as much as anything the difference in the game.”

True. But UW had a chance to put its defense, which had forced Iowa to punt on its first series, back on the field with a lead. UW could have dictated the flow of the game, as Iowa did once it got the lead on Leshon Williams’ 82-yard touchdown run.

That sequence was just another example of a new staff learning about its personnel, what works and what doesn’t.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Iowa followed winning formula; UW still searching for one