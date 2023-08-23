Iowa's Noah Shannon facing year-long suspension tied to NCAA gambling investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Noah Shannon has been handed a full-season suspension related to the NCAA's investigation into sports gambling, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday. Ferentz said the suspension will be appealed.

Ferentz said Shannon wagered on another sports team at Iowa (not football). Athletes who bet on their school's team could face lifetime suspensions under NCAA rules.

"In Noah's case, he has not committed a crime at all, nothing criminal," Ferentz said. "I just feel like it's a little bit harsh ... I'm hopeful that they'll reconsider his case."

Ferentz said Shannon is allowed to be with the team during the appeals process, but can't play in games.

Shannon’s name first became public in the investigation during the time leading up to Big Ten Media Days in July. Shannon was expected to be one of Iowa’s representatives at the event held in Indianapolis. But Shannon backed out due to his involvement in the gambling investigation; he was replaced at Big Ten Media Days by Jay Higgins.

“One big thing for me is I’ve been telling myself: I’m not going to let this define me in any way, shape or form,” Shannon said at Iowa football media day earlier this month. “Life goes on. So whenever — I don’t know when the NCAA will come out with the ruling, but I’ll be ready.”

If the suspension is upheld, Iowa would be losing a veteran presence on the defensive line. Shannon, who has been part of the program since 2018, was a key contributor to Iowa’s defense the last two seasons. Before the gambling investigation, he was expected to be a starter in 2023.

Though the loss of Shannon is significant, Iowa is very deep on the defensive line. Aaron Graves, Yahya Black and Logan Lee could fill Shannon’s production in the interior of the defensive line. Others lined up in various defensive line positions could pick up the slack, as well, including Joe Evans, Deontae Craig and Ethan Hurkett.

But Ferentz is hopeful that the NCAA will reconsider the length of the suspension during the appeal process.

"He's given his heart and soul and some body parts to the program, too," Ferentz said. "So I'd just like to think he'd be allowed to finish out his career and love to have him with us here through the end."

Ferentz said there are Iowa football players facing penalties to various degrees but he didn't provide specifics.

This article originally appeared on Hawk Central: Iowa's Noah Shannon suspended for 2023 season, but he will appeal