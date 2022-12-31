Iowa's defense dominates, propels Hawkeyes to Music City Bowl win over Kentucky

Initially, it didn't seem like there was much fan interest in Iowa football's Music City Bowl game against Kentucky on New Year's Eve.

The Hawkeyes' regular season ended on a sour note with a loss to Nebraska and as high school recruiting and the transfer portal shifted to the forefront in December, the bowl game almost became an afterthought.

But as the game crept closer, interest grew. And a few major storylines centered around Iowa's most dominant unit: its defense. It was the finale for mainstays like linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback Riley Moss and potentially Seth Benson, Noah Shannon and others. Meanwhile, it was the first start for up-and-comers like five-star freshman Xavier Nwankpa at safety. And there was a unique challenge present, instead of projected first-round pick Will Levis who opted out to prep for the 2023 NFL draft, Iowa's defense prepared to face three different Kentucky quarterbacks.

The pregame intrigue culminated in perhaps the best defensive performance of the season to put a cap on 2022. The Hawkeye defense scored two touchdowns, delivered its second shutout of the season and sent the senior class out on the high note they'd aimed for with a revenge win over Kentucky 21-0, who defeated Iowa in last season's Citrus Bowl.

Music City Bowl: Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) celebrates his touchdown return for touchdown during the second quarter against Kentucky at Nissan Stadium.

Kentucky opted for true freshman quarterback Destin Wade against Iowa's defense. The first two plays showed some promise: 19 total yards and a first down. But any momentum quickly fizzled as the Hawkeyes suffocated the Wildcats' offense.

In total, 10 of Kentucky's 14 possessions resulted in a punt, the other three were two interceptions returned for touchdowns and a turnover on downs. Statistically, the numbers were as near perfect as possible for Iowa's defense: 185 total yards allowed, 2.7 yards per play and allowing just two conversions on 18 third down tries.

Campbell led the way in his Hawkeye finale with a game-high 10 tackles, but the day belonged to Iowa's secondary, affectionately known as the 'DoughBoyz', which were highlighted by a trio of standouts heading into next season.

Nwankpa, starting in place of All-American Kaevon Merriweather (NFL opt-out), played as advertised Saturday. His electric pick-six, which extended Iowa's lead to 14-0 in the second quarter, was the highlight. But eight tackles and a pass breakup showed why the defensive coaches have praised him all season. Kentucky's longest pass play of the game was only 15 yards, Nwankpa handled the communication on the back end extremely well as Iowa limited big plays.

Perhaps the biggest rising star this year, sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean, got a kickstart for 2023 with another stellar performance Saturday. Shortly after Nwankpa's pick-six, DeJean joined the club with an interception return for a score just before halftime to put Iowa out in front by 21 points. It was DeJean's third pick-6 of the season and fifth overall interception. He also made an impact on special teams with a 35-yard punt return and a pair of downed punts inside the five-yard line.

The defensive domination continued through the second half as the Hawkeye defense pinned their ears back and attacked Kentucky's young quarterback with a huge lead. Iowa's defense totaled four sacks (by four different players) and nine tackles for loss. The Wildcats' offense had no answers, crossing midfield just one time all afternoon.

Iowa's defensive masterclass overshadowed another statistical eyesore by the Hawkeye offense (206 total yards).

But it's worth noting that redshirt freshman Joe Labas did enough in his debut with 14-of-22 passing for 139 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers. Iowa's offense will have a new look in 2023 with the additions of Michigan transfers quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All, but if the Hawkeyes want to compete for a Big Ten West title next season, more is needed on that side of the ball.

But the final game of the 2022 season belonged to Iowa's defense, the catalyst of this season's eight-win team. And with several pieces returning next season, Iowa fans can enter the off-season with optimism that the 2023 team can compete for a division title.

