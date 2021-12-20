Iowan Jordan Young, once a rising star in mixed martial arts, dies at age 27

Jordan Young, a professional mixed martial arts fighter originally from Urbandale, died this weekend at age 27.

A cause of death was not announced, according to MMA publication MMA Junkie. Young was once a rising star in Bellator MMA, the second-largest MMA promotion in the U.S.

He was based in Florida where he fought for American Top Team MMA. The team was shocked by Young's death, according to a tweet Sunday.

"Our team is shocked and deeply saddened by this news," the statement said. "A great teammate, he will be deeply missed by all of us."

Young told the Des Moines Register in a 2019 interview that he was excited about his early MMA career.

“I feel that I am in the lead right now for (mixed martial arts) fighters coming out of Des Moines, besides Jeremy Stephens," Young said in July 2019.

Unlike many MMA fighters, Young never wrestled in high school. At age 14 he dabbled in jiu jitsu. But his big break came after his sophomore football season at Urbandale when he won a jiu jitsu tournament in Las Vegas. There he submitted semi-professional and professional fighters in his final two matches.

“I won that tournament in Las Vegas, and that really opened my eyes," Young said in 2019. "I saw that there was money to be made doing this, and I started to develop a better understanding of what I was capable of.”

Jordan Young walks to the cage to fight Tim Caron on April 21, 2017. Young, an Urbandale native, won the fight by submission in the first round.

Mixed martial arts appealed to Young because he was on his own. Win or lose, everything was on him and him alone.

“There’s a lot more control in your hands as far as decision making,” Young said in 2019. “Other sports like football or basketball, you’re relying on people to be in the right positions."

Young went 12-2 after his debut in 2014, according to MMA Junkie. Ten of his 11 wins came without being decided by judges.

Young signed with Bellator in January 2017 . He went 6-1 in fights for the promotion, including five straight submission finishes. At one point he was ranked the No. 70 best fighter across all leagues by Fight Matrix.

He left Bellator after voicing his displeasure over how little he fought. In March 2020 Young signed with the Professional Fighters League. At the time he considered going to the UFC, but did not feel ready yet.

“When I go to the UFC, I want to be prepared to be there to stay,” Young told MMA Junkie in 2020. “It’s not that I don’t think I’m ready now, but I feel I have more steps to take. I don’t want to be a guy in the UFC that doesn’t own a house yet, that doesn’t have his (expletive) together, and then I’m forced to take different steps and try different things out because I need the money. When I go to the UFC, I’m going to be set. I’m going to have what I need to have, and regardless of what happens in my fights, I’m going to be taken care of.”

