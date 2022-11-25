Iowa WR Keagan Johnson warming up ahead of Nebraska game

It’s been a frustrating season so far for Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson. After hauling in 18 grabs for 352 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2021, the Bellevue, Neb., native entered the 2022 season with some of the loftiest expectations among Hawkeye receivers.

Instead, a prolonged lower body ailment has limited Johnson to just one game and 15 total snaps per Pro Football Focus. Of course, that lone game and those 15 snaps came against Nevada when Johnson registered a pair of receptions for 11 yards.

While it’s been a difficult year for Johnson as he’s been working all season to get healthy, it seems like there’s a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel for the Hawkeyes’ regular season finale today versus Nebraska.

According to John Steppe of The Gazette, Johnson is participating in early warmups. That gives the indication that Johnson is set to play against the Huskers.

#Hawkeyes WR Keagan Johnson is participating in early warmups. 👀👀 — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) November 25, 2022

Naturally, it would be a welcome addition to a wide receiver group that has been led by Nico Ragaini’s 25 receptions for 305 yards and Arland Bruce IV’s 18 grabs for 184 yards. That duo has combined for a pair of receiving touchdowns.

