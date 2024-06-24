Iowa WR Kaleb Brown arrested for OWI, fake ID charges

Iowa football wide receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested on Sunday morning and faces multiple charges, including OWI and possession of a fictitious license, ID card or form.

Per the Des Moines Register’s Tyler Tachman, Brown was observed driving a black Dodge Durango with heavy front-end damage, including a wheel that was completely turned sideways. According to the Johnson County records, Brown allegedly backed the vehicle onto a lawn and began spinning the tires.

The police report indicates that Brown had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and a strong scent of alcohol on his breath. Police say Brown refused to take field sobriety and breath testing. It is his first OWI charge, according to the police.

Iowa football WR Kaleb Brown was arrested early Sunday morning and faces multiple charges, including OWI: https://t.co/jFV5jWQeHy — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) June 24, 2024

Brown, who is 20 years old, was allegedly in possession of a fake driver’s license that displayed an age above 21.

The 5-foot-10, 197 pound wide receiver transferred to Iowa last offseason from Ohio State. In his first season with the Hawkeyes, Brown played in 11 games and started four.

Brown tallied 22 receptions for 215 receiving yards and one touchdown last season. The Chicago native averaged 9.8 yards per catch.

Brown’s 215 receiving yards were the second-most last season for a Hawkeye receiver. The junior is expected to be one of Iowa’s top offensive playmakers in the 2024 season.

In Iowa’s spring depth chart reveal, Brown was listed opposite fellow junior Seth Anderson as one of the Hawkeyes’ two starting wide receivers.

