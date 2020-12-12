Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette injures himself with front-flip TD celebration (Video)

Once in a while, a celebration can have a really poor outcome. This is one of those times.

Late in the third quarter, No. 16 Iowa held a 14-7 lead over Wisconsin and had a first-and-10 near midfield. The Hawkeyes went with play-action, and Spencer Petras found Ihmir Smith-Marsette several steps behind the defense.

Petras hit his star receiver in stride for a 53-yard touchdown. And Smith-Marsette showed off his athleticism by front-flipping his way into the end zone.

But there was a problem.

Smith-Marsette landed awkwardly and grabbed for his left ankle while sitting on the turf in the end zone.

After putting his team up 21-7, Smith-Marsette got up slowly, limped off the field and eventually headed directly to the locker room to be examined by the medical staff.

Smith-Marsette later came back onto the field as Iowa went on to a 28-7 win, but he was no longer in uniform with his left foot in a walking boot on the sideline. His final stat line: seven catches, 140 yards, two touchdowns and one injury. Hopefully it’s not serious.

Smith-Marsette is a heck of a player, and we’re all about celebrations over here. But perhaps next time he will choose a safer method of celebration.

