Iowa women's basketball, potentially Caitlin Clark, to play Kansas in Sioux Falls next fall

The Iowa women’s basketball team will make their Sanford Pentagon debut during the 2024-25 season on Nov. 20, when the Hawkeyes play Kansas in a non-conference matchup.

This will also be the first appearance for the Jayhawks at the Pentagon.

“The Iowa women’s basketball team is one of the biggest draws in all of sports right now, and this is an incredible opportunity to see a team that has captured the attention of the entire country,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for Sanford Sports, in a press release. “This matchup has the makings of an historic event not only for the Sanford Pentagon – but for South Dakota.”

Iowa has continued to build on its national championship game appearance from last season. They're currently second in the Big Ten with a 12-2 conference record and a 23-3 overall mark.

“Our team has the opportunity to play in the Pentagon, a storied venue, that will be certain to draw a great group of Hawkeye fans from the Northwest side of Iowa and beyond,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, via the press release. “Playing Kansas from the Big 12 Conference is a great chance for our team to test themselves against another power five school on a neutral court.”

Kansas won the WNIT Championship last season and are currently 14-10.

“The Pentagon is a great venue for college basketball, and we look forward to playing in Sioux Falls next season,” said Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider. “We have been very intentional about creating a strong non-conference schedule to prepare our team for conference play. Facing a Big Ten opponent the caliber of Iowa will be a great test for our team early in the season.”

Tickets will be as low as $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 29 online only at ticketmaster.com.

Will Caitlin Clark play for Iowa next season?

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after making a 3-point basket setting the record for all-time leading scoring during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

The biggest question surrounding this game is whether Caitlin Clark will still be playing for the Hawkeyes when they travel to Sioux Falls.

Clark has accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish in college basketball and is eligible to declare for the upcoming WNBA draft. She's played four seasons with Iowa but has an extra year of eligibility available because she began her career in the COVID-affected 2020-21 season.

Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum's record as the NCAA Division I women's basketball all-time leading scorer on Thursday against Michigan.

Clark most recently addressed her decision in December on SiriusXM College Sports with legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.:

"Either leave and go to the WNBA Draft or stay here for another season. It's a hard decision because in my eyes it's like a win-win," Clark said. "I can go and kind of live out a lifelong dream, or I can stay here and be in college, start working on my master's, or start working on another degree while playing college basketball with some of my best friends.

"That's what almost makes it so hard is both seem so amazing. It's cool, obviously, COVID has allowed me the opportunity to even have this choice. But I'm just trying to live in the moment. It's a big decision and I try not to get too stressed out about it."

