Iowa women’s basketball target narrows list, eliminates Hawkeyes

One of the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ targets in the 2025 recruiting class narrowed her list recently.

Bryn Martin, a 6-foot guard out of Springboro High School in Ohio, trimmed her list of potential college landing spots to 10.

Though the Hawkeyes had offered all the way back on June 19, 2022, Iowa didn’t make the cut in Martin’s final top 10.

Instead, Martin’s final 10 features Clemson, Dayton, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.

Martin is rated as a four-star guard and as the No. 61 player in the 2025 class per ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

In its 2025 class, Iowa currently has commitments from five-star guard Addison Deal out of Mater Dei High School in California and four-star guard Journey Houston out of Davenport North High School.

Deal is ranked as the No. 22 player nationally, while Houston checks in as the No. 74 player nationally per ESPN.

“We’ve got a great start with our fans, our super fans, people who are supporting the NIL, open-minded, because the game is going to change, and it’s going to change a lot, athletics overall.

“So I’m really proud of getting to be a part of it. I’m just excited about the changes this year and going through a reset, and now we say we’re going to do it the old-fashioned way. Now we don’t have someone that shoots from the parking lot. They actually shoot from the three-point line. We’re going to go figure that out all over again,” Iowa head women’s basketball coach Jan Jensen said of leading the Hawkeyes following its recent stretch of greatness.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire