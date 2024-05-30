Iowa women’s basketball offers rising class of 2028 forward Sydney Douglas

After just a pair of weeks on the job, new Iowa head women’s basketball coach Jan Jensen made her first scholarship offer as the head Hawkeye.

Jensen and Iowa offered talented class of 2028 forward Sydney Douglas out of Los Angeles, Calif.

Just a freshman this coming fall, the 6-foot-6 forward looks like an obvious elite talent moving forward. Douglas’ combination of size, handles, shooting touch, and rim protection is truly unique. With the proper coaching and development, she should only keep getting better and better.

Douglas plays for the Cal Stars EYBL squad and she also just took part in the USA Basketball U17 National Team Trials.

After a great conversation with Coach Jensen @goiowa I am blessed to receive an offer from @IowaWBB!! I am honored to be your first offer as a head coach. Thank you so much for believing in me! 💛🖤 #gohawks #sydneybean #classof2028 pic.twitter.com/R2hSd2PXq9 — Sydney Douglas (@SydneyBEAN_16) May 29, 2024

“After a great conversation with Coach Jensen, I am blessed to receive an offer from Iowa women’s basketball! I am honored to be your first offer as a head coach. Thank you so much for believing in me!” Douglas wrote on X.

Here’s a look at some of Douglas’ recent highlights.

ProspectsNation.com’s was out at the USA Basketball U17 National Team Trials. ProspectsNation.com managing editor Chris Hansen included Douglas among his “Six In the Mix” from the USA Trials.

The knock on Douglas has been that she doesn’t want to mix it up inside even though she’s 6-foot-6. Well she didn’t get that memo for the day. She was versatile but was arguably the most physical inside presence across both of Friday’s sessions. – Hansen, ProspectsNation.com.

Douglas has plenty of time to figure all of that out. She will continue to get stronger and more polished.

Regardless of how this recruitment ultimately plays out, Douglas will always have a special distinction in Iowa City as the first-ever offer from new Iowa head women’s basketball coach Jan Jensen.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire