Iowa winners & losers

WINNERS

Christopher Bell — Score another win for the Big 3 in the Xfinity Series. Bell collected his fourth victory of the season Sunday. His 12 wins in 55 Xfinity starts is tied with Dale Earnhardt for second most in the first 55 Xfinity races for any driver. Darrell Waltrip owns the record with 13 wins in his first 55 Xfinity starts. Both Earnhardt and Waltrip had Cup wins before making their first Xfinity start. Bell has not made a Cup start.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Christopher Bell’s victory was JGR’s 325th career NASCAR win across Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. That ties Joe Gibbs Racing with Roush Fenway Racing for most career NASCAR wins across the three national series.

Brett Moffitt — He admits he was upset with finishing second in Sunday’s Truck race and was on his way to the airport when his team called him and told him to get back to the track. With Ross Chastain’s truck failing inspection, Chastain’s win was taken away and Moffitt was declared the victor.

Harrison Burton — He did double duty Sunday. Burton placed third in the Truck race and finished fourth in the Xfinity race. Not a bad day’s worth of work.

Zane Smith — The 20-year-old finished a career-high fifth for JR Motorsports. It was his fifth series start. All four JR Motorsports cars finished in the top 10 for the second race in a row.

LOSERS

Ross Chastain — Won both stages and led 141 of 200 laps to win the Truck race … only to see his truck fail inspection afterward and have the win taken away. Team is appealing NASCAR’s decision and an appeal likely will take place this week.

Johnny Sauter — In a feud that apparently goes back to Texas, Sauter wrecked Austin Hill under caution in retaliation for being wrecked by Hill on Sunday. NASCAR parked Sauter. Now Sauter awaits to see if there will be further penalties and if that impacts his playoff eligibility. Even the executive of series sponsor Gander Outdoors weighed in on Sauter’s action:







