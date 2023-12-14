The Iowa Western football team crushed East Mississippi 61-14 on Wednesday in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I championship game.

The Reivers finished the season with a 12-1 record after the blowout victory in Little Rock, Arkansas. This was the third national championship for Iowa Western (2012, 2022) and coach Scott Strohmeier.

Iowa Western led 27-7 at halftime and poured it on in the second half with five more touchdowns.

More: How Iowa Western became the gold standard in junior-college football.

Hunter Watson and Jonathan Humpal both rushed for 108 yards to lead the Reivers. Iowa Western's greatest advantage was on the ground, with 335 rushing yards compared with 56 for East Mississippi. The Reivers finished with 553 total yards (vs. 317 for East Mississippi).

Watson also passed for 204 yards. LJ Fitzpatrick led Iowa Western with six catches covering 91 yards. Latrell Bonner had five catches for 65 yards.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Western football wins third national championship