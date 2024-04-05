Iowa vs. UConn Livestream: How to Watch the March Madness Final Four Game Online

The Final Four is here. The second game of a hoops double-header features two of the biggest stars in women’s college basketball, as Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes faces off against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.

At a glance: How to Watch NCAA Women’s Final Four Iowa vs. UConn Online

Further adding to the drama of this matchup: This is the last time Clark and Bueckers will share a college basketball court together. Clark declared for the WNBA Draft later this year (she’s projected to be the No. 1 pick for the Indiana Fever), while Bueckers opted in for her final season at UConn.

In tonight’s Final Four round of play, the winner moves on to the NCAA Women’s National Championship. Ahead, find out how to watch the Iowa-UConn game with and without a cable subscription (including for free), plus where to buy last-minute March Madness tickets.

How to Watch Iowa vs. UConn Final Four: Date, Time

Tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET, No. 1-ranked Iowa faces off against No. 3-ranked UConn in the Final Four round of the Women’s March Madness basketball tournament. The rematch game airs on ESPN from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Viewers can watch games through any live TV streaming service that carries ESPN, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and others. Sign up for a seven-day free trial from Fubo to watch it for free.

How to Watch Iowa vs. UConn Final Four Without Cable: Stream Online Free

While the Iowa-UConn game broadcasts on TV on ESPN, it’s also live-streaming with web-based streaming cable services, some of which offer free trials. New subscribers who sign up now can watch the Iowa vs. UConn game online for free.

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

ESPN is offered on all of the cable alternative’s packages, and the service includes more than 75 other channels — such as ABC, NBC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC and Disney Channel. Pricing starts as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package.

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

The free trial also includes free DVR, so you can record the Hawkeyes vs. Huskies game to watch a replay on-demand.

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

The service also comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t offer a free trial at this time.

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Sling currently does not offer free streaming.

How to Watch Iowa vs. UConn Final Four on TV

Want to watch Iowa vs. UConn on TV? The basketball game airs live on ESPN. You can watch the game on TV through your cable TV provider, on ESPN.com or the ESPN mobile app with your cable TV account credentials (including traditional and streaming TV providers such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Xfinity and Sling.)

Where to Buy Iowa vs. UConn Final Four Tickets Online

Want to watch Caitlin Clark take on Paige Bueckers in person? Last-minute tickets are available for the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Prices depend on the seat location and tickets are available at third-party resale platforms such as StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, GameTime and Ticketmaster. For more info, visit NCAATickets.com.

One of the best deals on tickets is at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 off with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

Where to Buy Iowa vs. UConn Final Four Merch Online

Looking to show your love and pride for your favorite team? Below, you’ll find our picks for the best Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn Huskies merch available ahead of the 2024 Final Four at Nike and Fanatics.

Iowa Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

Iowa Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike Cap

$40 at Nike

The Classic99 2024 Women’s Regional Champ Nike Cap features the Iowa Hawkeyes logo front and center with the “2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four” headlining the headwear.



UConn Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

UConn Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike Cap

$49 at Nike

This UConn Huskies version of the Classic99 2024 Women’s Regional Champ Nike Cap shows off Jonathan the Husky in the center.

UConn 2024 Women's Regional Champ Men's Nike College Basketball T-Shirt

UConn 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike T-Shirt

$35 at Nike

This Nike T-Shirt proclaims UConn as regional champs, while the team cut down the net in Portland (where the game took place) in celebration.

Iowa 2024 Women's Regional ChampMen's Nike College Basketball T-Shirt

Iowa 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike T-Shirt

$35 at Nike

Is Iowa “Net Worthy?” Yes, especially since the team cut down the net in Albany, New York, where the Hawkeyes won the region.

Caitlin Clark Iowa Men's Nike College T-Shirt

Caitlin Clark Iowa Nike T-Shirt

$35 at Nike

Made from cotton and polyester, this Nike tee showcases Caitlin Clark as a sure thing and “never a long shot.”

UConn Huskies Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Tri-Blend V-Neck T-Shirt, Navy

UConn Huskies Blue 84 Women's 2024 Final Four V-Neck Tee

$40 at fanatics

This V-neck tee in Navy from Blue 84 shows off the UConn Huskies in the 2024 Final Four, available in multiple sizes.

