Iowa vs. Tennessee: Predictions and latest odds for the Citrus Bowl

Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (0) dodges Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Andru Phillips (23) to strike first with a Volunteer touchdown early in the first quarter Saturday in Lexington.

The 2024 Citrus Bowl is ready to kick off the new year as the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) get ready to take on the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (8-4). Iowa is fresh off getting shut out 26-0 by Michigan in the Big Ten championship and will be looking to get back in the win column to kick off 2024.

Iowa's defense has been its strong suit all season. They ranked fourth in the country in scoring defense and fifth in total defense. The Volunteers will have a tall task in front of them if they want to cover the spread. It will be even harder given Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton's decision to opt out of the game as well. Milton was spectacular in 2023, completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five picks. His talent will definitely be missed.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Predictions for Iowa vs. Tennessee:

Bleacher Nation: Iowa (+6)

Matt Rooney writes, "While I’m excited to see the beginning of the Nico Iamaleava era, the Hawkeyes’ defense is a very tough first test. This should be a close, hard-fought battle."

CBS Sports: Iowa (+8)

CBS Sports staff writes, "Tennessee is relying on a freshman quarterback making his first career start against one of the nation's top defenses. Iowa's offensive struggles are well-documented and figure to continue in this game. But it's unlikely that the Volunteers will be able to generate enough offense to pull away, especially with two of their top three running backs unavailable."

Fox Sports: Tennessee moneyline

Bryan Fischer writes, "The Vols are going to be looking for yet another win in the Sunshine State. More intriguing will be seeing what the Hawkeyes will have going on offense after a month to figure out literally anything on that side of the ball."

BetMGM: Tennessee moneyline

BetMGM writes, "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Tennessee will win this bowl game with 75.6% confidence."

Citrus Bowl odds:

The Volunteers are favorites to defeat the Hawkeyes, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Sunday afternoon:

Spread: Tennessee (-5.5)

Moneyline: Tennessee (-225); Iowa (+185)

Over/under: 35.5

How to watch Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee

When: Monday, January 1, 2024

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: Sling TV, FuboTV

