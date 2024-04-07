Iowa vs. South Carolina: Where to watch women's NCAA championship in Chicago

CHICAGO - Iowa fans in Chicago are gearing up to watch the national championship game for the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will take on No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes for the title at 2 p.m. CT Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Iowa's 71-69 victory over UConn at the women's Final Four on Friday night averaged 14.2 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-viewed women's basketball game on record and the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast.

Chicago's Hawkeyes bars are getting ready for the big finale. The University of Iowa Center for Advancement lists several Chicago-area bars and restaurants that plan to celebrate the championship.

Head on out to these Iowa bars near you to show your Hawkeye spirit:

Clover - 722 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Cortland's Garage - 1 N Vail Ave, Arlington Heights

Jake & Ginger's - 2048 W Armitage Rd, Chicago

Willie Lill's Spirits & Kitchen - 433 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

Merkle's - 3516 N. Clark Street, Chicago

Miller's Ale House - 778 N Route 59, Aurora

The Rambler Kitchen & Tap - 4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

The Reveler - 3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Theory - 9 W. Hubbard St, Chicago

Gracie O'Malley's - 4058 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Rosati's - 3061 N Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates

ALBANY, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers shoots the ball over Caitlin Clark #22 and Gabbie Marshall #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyesduring the first half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sunday's game will be Caitlin Clark's final act as a Hawkeye – and all she needs to round out her four-year career is a title.

"That would be the cherry on top," Clark said Saturday on the eve of a matchup against unbeaten South Carolina. "That would be the top of the list, the thing that you’re most proud of. That’s something you get to share with your teammates."

For the second straight year, Clark and the Hawkeyes (34-4) stand between the Gamecocks (37-0) and perfection. A year ago in the Final Four, South Carolina carried a 36-0 record into its matchup with Iowa before Clark dropped 41 points on the Gamecocks in a 77-73 win.

In the 2023 championship, Iowa fell short to LSU, losing 102-85.

Tickets for the championship are on sale at Ticketmaster starting at $400.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.