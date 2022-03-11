Iowa vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Rutgers prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Iowa vs Rutgers Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Iowa (23-9), Rutgers (18-12)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why Iowa Will Win

You think the Iowa offense is working?

It was already one of the most productive in the nation and the best in the Big Ten, and then it hung 112 on Northwestern with a 64 point first half.

The Hawkeyes move the ball around incredibly well, they don’t turn the ball over, and they make their free throws – they score from everywhere.

They only needed 48 to beat Rutgers the first time, and they’re about to put up a whole lot more than that. But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers was the hipster cool Big Ten team for a stretch in early February before Nebraska became the IT thing at the end of the month. Even so, the defense was still good, it clamped down in wins over Indiana and Penn State, and it held down the Hawkeyes the first time around.

No, it can’t get into any sort of a shootout, but it’s got a way of making teams play at its pace.

Iowa doesn’t concentrate too much on defense – the second half against Northwestern proved that – but that’s not the key for the Scarlet Knights. They want to grind this down, play slow, and they should be able to keep this Iowa O from going off, but …

– Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

Iowa vs Rutgers: What’s Going To Happen

Rutgers isn’t good enough on the free throw line.

It’ll give it the old college try, and it’ll hang around with a defense that will get out and bother the Hawkeye backcourt, but it won’t be nearly enough to keep up the pace in the second half.

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Iowa vs Rutgers: Prediction, Lines

Iowa 71, Rutgers 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Story continues

Iowa vs Rutgers Must See Rating: 3.5

5: THE PLAYERS Championship

1: The hype over 17

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1