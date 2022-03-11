Iowa vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa vs Rutgers prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11
Iowa vs Rutgers Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
How To Watch: BTN
Record: Iowa (23-9), Rutgers (18-12)
Why Iowa Will Win
You think the Iowa offense is working?
It was already one of the most productive in the nation and the best in the Big Ten, and then it hung 112 on Northwestern with a 64 point first half.
The Hawkeyes move the ball around incredibly well, they don’t turn the ball over, and they make their free throws – they score from everywhere.
They only needed 48 to beat Rutgers the first time, and they’re about to put up a whole lot more than that. But …
Why Rutgers Will Win
Rutgers was the hipster cool Big Ten team for a stretch in early February before Nebraska became the IT thing at the end of the month. Even so, the defense was still good, it clamped down in wins over Indiana and Penn State, and it held down the Hawkeyes the first time around.
No, it can’t get into any sort of a shootout, but it’s got a way of making teams play at its pace.
Iowa doesn’t concentrate too much on defense – the second half against Northwestern proved that – but that’s not the key for the Scarlet Knights. They want to grind this down, play slow, and they should be able to keep this Iowa O from going off, but …
Iowa vs Rutgers: What’s Going To Happen
Rutgers isn’t good enough on the free throw line.
It’ll give it the old college try, and it’ll hang around with a defense that will get out and bother the Hawkeye backcourt, but it won’t be nearly enough to keep up the pace in the second half.
Iowa vs Rutgers: Prediction, Lines
Iowa 71, Rutgers 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Iowa vs Rutgers Must See Rating: 3.5
