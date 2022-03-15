Iowa vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Iowa vs Richmond: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Richmond Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 17

Game Time: 3:10 pm

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

How To Watch: truTV

Records: Iowa (5 seed, 26-9)

Richmond (12 seed, 12-12)

Region: Midwest

Why Richmond Will Win

Seniors, seniors, seniors.

This is a decent-sized Spider team that’s great at moving the ball around, takes a ton of threes, and never, ever turns the ball over.

Mostly, though, the Atlantic 10 Tournament champion is all about its experience and toughness. It led the conference in three point attempts, it didn’t buckle in the four tough tournament games to get here, and it won’t give Iowa a whole lot of transition points.

The Hawkeyes do a whole lot of things right, but the defense is occasionally optional. It’s not great at guarding the three, and Richmond will get more than its share of open looks.

However …

Why Iowa Will Win

This isn’t a dominant Richmond team from the outside. It might take a whole lot of threes, and it’s efficient, but it’s not going to hit a bazillion of them. They haven’t hit ten or more in a game since mid-February.

The other big problem is on the boards – Richmond doesn’t do rebounds.

It shoots well and it might live on keeping scores low and hitting the right-timed three, but it’s awful on the offensive glass and it’s about lose the rebounding margin by at least five and possibly closer to ten.

More than anything else when it comes to this Richmond team dealing with Iowa …

Iowa vs Richmond: What’s Going To Happen

The Spiders can’t keep up.

They’re going to try slowing things down a bit and keep this in the 60s, but Iowa won’t oblige.

This is a high-powered Hawkeye offensive team that doesn’t turn the ball over – it’s not going to give Richmond easy points – and it’s better from three.

You don’t get off the bus against Iowa if you can’t score in bunches, and Richmond only hit 80 twice since mid-January.

Iowa vs Richmond: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

Iowa 81, Richmond 70

Line: Iowa -10.5, o/u: 150.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Iowa vs Richmond Must See Rating: 3

