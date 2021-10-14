Arizona vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

SNY

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the situation surrounding Jeremy Hefner, as the Mets pitching coach remains under contract with the organization, but in limbo as far as his role, with the team looking to assemble a new front office and hire a new manager. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens.