Iowa vs. Penn State the most-watched women’s event in Big Ten Network history

Fresh off of being the most-watched women’s game in Fox Sports history, the Iowa Hawkeyes have once again set the bar for women’s sports with yet another viewing record. Networks can’t seem to get enough of the Iowa Hawkeyes and for very good reason.

Iowa’s 111-93 win over Penn State featuring an exhilarating, record-breaking night from Hannah Stuelke didn’t disappoint those inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena or the fans watching on Big Ten Network. This game broke the record and now sits alone as the most-watched women’s athletic event in Big Ten Network history.

Iowa women's basketball continues to draw record number of viewers . pic.twitter.com/TCd5nhOXyA — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) February 9, 2024

Iowa broke the record set just last fall during a Nebraska and Wisconsin volleyball game. This viewership also breaks Iowa’s record of the most-watched women’s basketball game, a record they set just a few weeks ago against Nebraska.

As the regular season ends, there remain just a handful of chances left to catch the Iowa Hawkeyes in action. Tickets are hard to come by as everyone and their mother wants a chance to see Caitlin Clark on her march to the all-time scoring record along with incredibly high-level team basketball on display by Iowa every time they lace them up.

