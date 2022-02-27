Iowa vs Northwestern prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 28

Iowa vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 28

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Iowa (20-8), Northwestern (13-14)

Iowa vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

It’s been a rough few weeks for Northwestern, but what is it doing right?

It lost four out of its last five games, but it rose up and was on from three in the win over Nebraska, the defense hasn’t been all that bad, and there aren’t enough turnovers to be a problem.

The Wildcats are second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, giving it up ten times or fewer 13 times in the last 19 games. The offense is good at passing the ball around and setting up decent opportunities, but …

Why Iowa Will Win

Yeah, Northwestern is No. 2 in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Iowa is No. 1.

Northwestern just doesn’t shoot well. It was good against Nebraska, but who isn’t? It’s been a fight to get to 40% from the field – only getting there once in the last six games – and forget about putting 70 points on the board lately.

On the flip side, Iowa has won three straight and six of the last seven with the offense shooting well from the outside in the last two games, and with the scoring punch coming in all areas.

Iowa has a nice mix of positives happening right now. The scoring is there, the turnovers are at a minimum, and the threes are falling. Northwestern can’t handle any of it.

What’s Going To Happen

As mediocre as Northwestern has been, it’s not getting totally annihilated on the road.

It’s going to lose – it has no chance of keeping up with the Hawkeyes – but the defense and style will be just strong enough to keep this from getting out of hand.

It’s going to take Iowa going dead-cold from the outside, and that’s not going to happen. It’s not going to give up the ball enough for easy Northwestern points.

Iowa vs Northwestern Prediction, Lines

Iowa 80, Northwestern 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

