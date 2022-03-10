Iowa vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Northwestern prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Iowa vs Northwestern Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Northwestern (15-15), Iowa (22-9)

Why Northwestern Will Win

Well look at who ended the fun.

Nebraska was that proverbial “team that no one wants to play” after a hot end to the season, but a massive second half by Northwestern ended that in a thrilling 71-69 win to keep the season alive.

The Wildcats didn’t shoot well, but they were good on the board and they moved the ball around well late to pull off the shocker.

And the ten three pointers helped.

They’re not going to be able to stop the Iowa offense, but they can shoot threes against a D that gives up 71 points per game and …

Why Iowa Will Win

Iowa just beat Northwestern by 21 a few days ago. More than that, Iowa isn’t Nebraska.

For all the fun the Wildcats just had, that’s an easy win if the Huskers could’ve done anything from the outside. They got their mail on the free throw line and they came up with 14 turnovers, and they couldn’t score when the momentum swung the other way.

Iowa won’t have any of those issues.

It doesn’t turn the ball over, it makes more free throws than just about anyone in America, and no one in the Big Ten shoots more threes or scores more points.

Iowa vs Northwestern: What’s Going To Happen

It’s a conference tournament so weird and funky things happen, but Northwestern’s run will end early in the second half.

The momentum of the Nebraska will carry over for a while – Iowa’s defense will get lit up early – and then everything and everyone will settle down. The Hawkeyes will start moving the ball better and that will be that.

Iowa vs Northwestern: Prediction, Lines

Iowa 76, Northwestern 64

Line: Iowa -7.5, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Iowa vs Northwestern Must See Rating: 2.5

